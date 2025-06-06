Qatar Welcomes Elevation Of Palestine's Membership To A Non-Member Observer State In International Labour Organization

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The State of Qatar welcomes the announcement by the International Labour Organization to elevate Palestine's membership status from "Liberation Movement" to "Non-Member Observer State", and considers the adoption of the resolution by vote during the 113th session of the International Labour Conference an international recognition of the justice of the Palestinian cause and the legitimate rights of the brotherly Palestinian people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirms that the announcement aligns with the resolution of the United Nations General Assembly, which supports Palestine's entitlement to full membership in the international organization.

At the same time, the State of Qatar reiterates its call for the implementation of the resolution in a manner that strengthens Palestine's position within the United Nations system.

The Ministry also reaffirms the State of Qatar's unwavering and permanent stance in supporting the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on international legitimacy resolutions and the two-state solution, ensuring the establishment of an independent Palestinian state along the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.