Infisical Secures $16M Series A To Redefine Enterprise Secrets, Identity, And Access Management

Open-source leader democratizes enterprise-grade secrets management for fastest-growing startups, Fortune 500 enterprises, and nation-states.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Infisical , the leader in open source secrets, identity, and access management, today announced a $16 Million Series A funding round led by renowned technology investor Elad Gil . Additional participants in the round included Y Combinator, Gradient (Google) , Dynamic Fund as well as notable angels Olivier Pomel (CEO, Datadog), Sanjit Biswas (CEO, Samsara), Antonio Gracias (CEO, Valor) , and others.

Over the past few years, Infisical has rapidly emerged as the go-to solution for managing sensitive data and credentials across complex development workflows and infrastructure setups. The platform's intuitive approach to handling API keys, database credentials, certificates, SSH keys, and other sensitive data has attracted thousands of developers, from high-growth startups like Hugging Face to Global 2000 enterprises like LG.

"Secrets management serves as a critical foundation that connects all infrastructure components within any organization, making it incredibly important from both security and reliability perspectives," said Vlad Matsiiako, CEO and co-founder of Infisical. "At Infisical, we've struck the ideal balance between offering an exceptional developer experience and meaningfully advancing organizational security practices-ensuring it scales effortlessly from an organization's first deployment to tens of thousands of microservices."

In the past year, Infisical achieved several major milestones:



Launched comprehensive PKI , KMS , and SSH access management solutions;

Grew revenue over 20x turning the company cash flow positive ;

Reached over 40 million downloads of Infisical software across the globe;

Expanded its user base to over 100,000 developers; Exceeded 10 billion secrets secured per month.

"Secrets management remains one of the most critical yet underserved areas of enterprise security," said Elad Gil. "Infisical stands out through its unique combination of enterprise-grade security and developer-first experience. Their rapid adoption by enterprises validates the urgent market need for a new approach."

The new funding will fuel Infisical's next phase of growth, focusing on:



Extending Infisical platform across secrets, identity, and access management;

Deepening integrations with cloud providers and infrastructure tools;

Developing security infrastructure for AI agents and workloads;

Expanding the engineering team in San Francisco and globally to accelerate product development;

Growing the go-to-market team to support increasing enterprise demand; Investing in customer success and scaling marketing to meet growing demand.

For more information about Infisical's secrets, identity, and access management platform, visit infisical .

SOURCE Infisical

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED