Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment Market Size To Reach 1.70 Billion By 2032 SNS Insider
|Report Attributes
|Details
|Market Size in 2023
|USD 1.30 Billion
|Market Size by 2032
|USD 1.70 Billion
|CAGR
|CAGR of 3.42% From 2024 to 2032
|Report Scope & Coverage
|Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook
|Key Segmentation
| .By Type (Wet Etching Equipment, Dry Etching Equipment)
.By Application (Foundries, Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs))
Semiconductor Dielectric Etching Equipment Market Insights by Type and Application
By Type
The dry etching equipment segment led the semiconductor dielectric etching market in 2024 with a 58.39% revenue share, on account of its ability to etch with high precision, scalability, and compatibility with advanced sub-7nm nodes. Innovations including those of Lam Research's Versys Metal Etch and Tokyo Electron's plasma etchers are enabling 3D NAND and FinFET designs.
Wet etching equipment is expected to grow fastest at a 4.40% CAGR through 2032, based on equipment, owing to its cost-effectiveness, isotropic etching, and application in legacy, compound semiconductor, and MEMS production.
By Application
Foundries led the semiconductor dielectric etching equipment market in 2024 with a 54.09% share, on the back of robust requirement coming from the fabless players and the hyperscale customers. TSMC, GlobalFoundries, and other leading players are investing heavily in sub-5nm nodes, featuring next-generation etching technologies for advanced multi-patterning and 3D designs.
The Integrated Device Manufacturers (IDMs) segment is expected to grow fastest at a 4.51% CAGR through 2032, as vertical integration, growing domestic investment and demand for precision etching in advanced chip is on the rise.
Leading Market Players with their Product Listed in this Report are:
- Panasonic Holdings Corp. Plasma Etch Inc PLASMA THERM Samco Inc Shibaura Mechatronics Corp SHINKO SEIKI CO LTD. Suzhou Delphi Laser Co. Ltd. Tokyo Electron Ltd. Trion Technology Inc. ULVAC Inc
Recent News:
- In Aug 2024, Lam Research has announced that it has introduced Cryo 3.0, the third-generation cryogenic dielectric etch technology that will support the creation of the next generation of 3D NAND flash and beyond with ultra-precise, high-speed etching, while reducing energy usage by up to 40 percent and chemical emissions by 90 percent, which will improve the productivity of fab resources. This may serve to advance memory manufacturing with higher etch rates and better process control for AI-driven semiconductor needs.
