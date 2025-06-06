Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Biorn Corporation Doubles Down On Results: Proven Recovery Solutions Now Available For Your Hardest-To-Collect Accounts

2025-06-06 09:01:00
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

"In today's economy, credit managers need more than reminders-they need results," said Biorn. "We don't just chase payments. We use tested strategies, personal accountability, and sharp analysis to recover what others walk away from."

"Inspecting what our people do makes them better," Biorn adds. "Our team is built to win, and to win for our clients."

Why Credit Managers Are Turning to Biorn:

  • Second Placements Welcome – Let us recover what your first agency couldn't.
  • Nationwide Coverage – We serve clients across industries, from agriculture to manufacturing.
  • Transparent Reporting – You'll always know where your money is.
  • Tailored Approach – No cookie-cutter tactics-just smart, compliant, effective collection strategies.

Let's Talk Recovery
 If you're a credit manager , CFO , or business owner looking to improve recovery rates or try a new approach, Biorn Corporation invites you to a free consultation. Let us evaluate your current accounts and show you what a second look can really mean.

Contact :
Craig Biorn, President or Grey Luna, Vice President of Sales
754-277-2870
[email protected]
[ ]
The Diamond Executive Building- Fort Lauderdale, Florida

SOURCE Biorn Corporation

MENAFN06062025003732001241ID1109645337

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

