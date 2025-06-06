Trumid Reports May Performance

A record number of buy-side traders traded daily on Trumid in May, with asset manager ADV up about 60% versus a year ago

Post thi

May marked another strong month of growth and deepening platform engagement, with record traded volume in Trumid RFQ and accelerating buy-side adoption across Trumid's list trading protocols.



Reported Average Daily Volume (ADV) of $6.8B, up 30% year-over-year.

A record number of buy-side traders traded daily on Trumid in May, with asset manager ADV up around 60%year-over-year, outpacing growth in overall Trumid volume.

Trumid RFQ set another monthly record for volume and trade count, extending its 2025 streak of consecutive month-over-month growth.



High response rates from Trumid's fully integrated RFQ responder network of major dealers and leading algorithmic liquidity providers drove protocol ADV and daily average trade count up 122% and 134% year-over-year, respectively.



Around 70% more buy-side traders executed trades daily in Trumid RFQ compared to a year ago, with asset managers initiating a record number of lists during the month. Trumid's automated workflow and trade automation tools continued to deliver value for clients. 81% of eligible RFQ line items executed "no touch" via Trumid AutoPilotTM for RFQ in May. Designed for efficient execution, Trumid AutoPilot leverages real-time, client-defined parameters to allow the platform to seamlessly execute trades on their behalf.

About Trumid

Trumid is a financial technology company and fixed income electronic trading platform focused on US dollar-denominated Investment Grade, High Yield, Distressed, and Emerging Market bonds. Trumid optimizes the credit trading experience by combining agile technology and market expertise, with a focus on product design. The result is a differentiated ecosystem of protocols and trading solutions delivered within one intuitive platform. Learn more at .

© 2025 Trumid Holdings, LLC, and its affiliates. All rights reserved. Trumid Financial, LLC is a broker dealer registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and is a member of FINRA and SIPC. Information included in this message does not constitute a trade confirmation or an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy/sell securities or any other products. There is no intention to offer products and services in countries or jurisdictions where such an offer would be unlawful under the relevant domestic law.

SOURCE Trumid