Cousins Maine Lobster Celebrates 2025 Nationwide Growth

Nationally Acclaimed Lobster Concept Approaches 100 Units through Openings and Signed Deals

PORTLAND, Maine, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cousins Maine Lobster (CML), the industry-leading fast-casual brand nationally recognized for serving authentic Maine lobster, is surging into the second half of 2025 with major momentum. Fresh off its 13th anniversary in April, the brand has celebrated key milestones, including new truck launches, signed development agreements, and surpassing $1 billion in systemwide sales. CML continues to accelerate its nationwide expansion, now operating 85 units across 35 states, with plans to open its 100th location by the end of 2025.

Cousins Maine Lobster has strengthened its national footprint in untapped territories while doubling down on its presence in existing markets. In April, the brand celebrated its 85th unit opening in Grand Rapids, MI, further extending its Michigan reach westward from Detroit. CML also relaunched in Oklahoma City through existing operators who are actively expanding across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Texas. Additional openings have included two trucks in Central Illinois, as well as new units in Pittsburgh, PA; Syracuse and Albany, New York; and Southwest Pennsylvania/West Virginia. Looking ahead, the brand will break new ground this month with its first-ever launch in Milwaukee, WI, and Minneapolis, MN, followed by further expansion in West Michigan with a new truck in Kalamazoo. These new trucks reflect the growing demand for the brand's premium, wild-caught Maine lobster served in approachable, fast-casual formats.

In addition to recent openings, CML has development agreements with new franchisees in California and Wisconsin. Existing operators continue to grow with CML, committing to additional units in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, and Arizona. With expansion opportunities still available, Cousins Maine Lobster is actively seeking franchise partners in select territories throughout the Midwest, Southeast, and West.

"We're incredibly proud of the brand's momentum so far in 2025," said Jim Tselikis, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster. "From coast to coast, we're seeing growing excitement for our one-of-a-kind concept, and that demand is a direct reflection of the hard work and dedication of our incredible operators. Each one brings a true taste of Maine to their community, whether it's through our food trucks or brick-and-mortar locations, with authenticity, energy, and heart. Their commitment to quality and genuine hospitality is what continues to set us apart and drive our brand nationwide."

Menu innovation has been a key priority for CML, introducing a new lobster roll offering this spring for the first time in brand history. The Garlic Butter Lobster Roll features warm, wild-caught Maine lobster coated in rich garlic butter and served on a toasted split-top roll. The item has quickly become a customer favorite, offering a bold flavor addition to the brand's core menu. In addition, CML is leaning into seasonal flavors with its limited-time Pink Lemonade Whoopie Pie, a fun, refreshing twist on a classic dessert.

Now one of the fastest growing seafood concepts in the US, Cousins Maine Lobster is on track to open 20 units this year, with their sights set on becoming a 100-unit brand by the end of 2025. In addition to their recent Company-led expansion in markets like Kansas City and Louisville, the brand has executed more than 30 development agreements with franchisees. They value the role that their franchisees play in consistently delivering an elevated customer experience, driving deeply connected local marketing, and enabling new unit expansion. Within the brand, the average Cousins Maine Lobster franchisee currently owns 6 units, drives a food truck AUV of $1.3 million, and has been launching additional new units based upon multi-year growth plans.

"As we approach the 100-unit milestone, our mission remains the same – connecting people through memorable experiences and real Maine lobster," said Sabin Lomac, co-founder of Cousins Maine Lobster. "We're focused on smart growth, innovative menu additions and franchisee support to ensure long-term success. We're proud of how far we've come, and we're thrilled by the opportunities that lie ahead as we look forward to the rest of the year."

Cousins Maine Lobster is seeking operators who are passionate about delivering high-quality food and exceptional customer service. With a proven business model that offers flexibility, operators can launch food trucks in as little as three to six months. Low overhead and labor costs allow operators to enter each market efficiently and cost-effectively. The brand is targeting markets with strong demand for high-quality, fast-casual seafood, including San Diego, California; Reno, Nevada; and areas across the Midwest, including St. Louis, Missouri; Des Moines, Iowa; and Fort Wayne, Indiana.

About Cousins Maine Lobster

Cousins Maine Lobster is a premier seafood franchise bringing authentic Maine lobster to communities nationwide through its fleet of food trucks and brick-and-mortar restaurants. Founded in 2012 by cousins Jim Tselikis and Sabin Lomac, the brand started as a passion project and quickly gained national recognition after securing an investment from Barbara Corcoran on Shark Tank. Since then, Cousins Maine Lobster has become a leading franchise, delivering high-quality, wild-caught Maine lobster with a commitment to consistency, hospitality, and an unforgettable guest experience. Whether serving seafood lovers from its iconic food trucks or expanding into new markets with restaurant locations, Cousins Maine Lobster continues to set the standard for premium lobster offerings.

To learn more about franchise opportunities with Cousins Maine Lobster, visit . To find a location near you, visit .

DISCLAIMER: This news is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy a franchise. Any actual offer or solicitation can only be made through a Franchise Disclosure Document. If you reside in California, Connecticut, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, New York, North Dakota, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Virginia, Washington, or Wisconsin, we may not be able to offer you a franchise until it has been registered in your state.