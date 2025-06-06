American Rebel CEO To Perform At Bristol Dragway And American Rebel Light Beer To Be Featured At Trackside Bar And Beer Garden

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) PATRIOTISM MEETS HORSEPOWER: ANDY ROSS TO IGNITE BRISTOL DRAGWAY WITH ELECTRIFYING PERFORMANCE!

NASHVILLE, TN, June 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) ("American Rebel" or the "Company"), creator of American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com ) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel ), is excited to report that American Rebel CEO Andy Ross will perform at the Super Grip NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Saturday, June 7, on the Midway Stage from 1:45 to 2:45 pm. As the NHRA drivers, crews and support staff roar into Bristol Dragway, fans will experience more than just the thunder of 12,000-horsepower nitro-burning machines – they'll witness a high-octane, all-American performance by Andy Ross, the voice of freedom and patriotic music.

Known for his unapologetic, freedom-fueled anthems, Andy Ross will take the stage on Saturday afternoon from 1:45 to 2:45 PM, delivering a powerful, adrenaline-pumping set that celebrates the American spirit, hard work, and unwavering patriotism. His music, infused with themes of liberty, grit, and the American dream, perfectly complements the intensity and passion of NHRA drag racing.

Andy Ross, a longtime supporter of motorsports and American values, shared his excitement about performing at Thunder Valley Nationals: "Bristol Dragway is legendary – it's where raw power meets pure American grit. The energy, the fans, the roar of the engines – it's everything I love about this country. I can't wait to bring the music and the spirit of American Rebel Light to this incredible event! We're really playing to our audience at NHRA races – race fans are very patriotic, and they love our beer and if they give me the microphone, I'm happy to spread the word!"

"There's nothing more American than horsepower, freedom, and American Rebel Light," said Todd Porter, President of American Rebel Beverage. "I'm honored to bring American Rebel Light to the heart of Thunder Valley, where fans live and breathe the red, white, and blue!"

Meet Andy Ross & NHRA Stars

Following his high-energy performance, Andy Ross will join Tony Stewart, Matt Hagan and other NHRA drivers for an exclusive autograph session in the Guest Welcome Tent on the Midway, giving fans the chance to meet their favorite racing legends up close.

A Legacy of Speed: The History of Bristol Dragway

Since its opening in 1965, Bristol Dragway has been a pillar of American motorsports, earning its legendary nickname, Thunder Valley, due to the way nitro-powered engines echo between the surrounding hills. Originally built for $1 million, the track quickly became a premier destination for drag racing, hosting the NHRA Spring Nationals in its early years. Over time, it evolved into a world-class facility, undergoing a $18 million renovation in 1996 that expanded seating, improved pit areas, and raised the track level by 15 feet.

Bristol Dragway has seen historic moments, including the Winston Showdown in 2000, where Funny Cars and Top Fuelers competed head-to-head in a non-points exhibition. The Thunder Valley Nationals were officially born in 2001, cementing Bristol's place as a must-visit venue for NHRA fans.

Experience American Rebel Light at Thunder Valley

Fans can enjoy American Rebel Light at all concession locations selling beer at Thunder Valley, making it easy to grab a cold one while taking in the thrill of NHRA racing. Want the ultimate experience? Join us at the American Rebel Light Trackside Bar and the American Rebel Beer Garden, where you can raise a cold Tall Boy and toast to horsepower and freedom with American Rebel Light 16 oz cans. Whether cheering from the grandstands or kicking back in the beer garden, this is the ultimate place to fuel up on patriotism and good times!

Event Details:



Location: Bristol Dragway, Bristol, TN

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Performance Time: 1:45 to 2:45 PM

Autograph Session: Immediately following the performance Where to Enjoy American Rebel Light: Available at all beer-selling concession locations + Trackside Bar & Beer Garden

For tickets and event details, visit Bristol Motor Speedway or follow Andy Ross (@andyrossrebel) on social media for updates.

About American Rebel Light Beer

American Rebel Light is more than just a beer – it's a celebration of freedom, passion, and quality. Brewed with care and precision, our light beer delivers a refreshing taste that's perfect for every occasion.

Since its launch in September 2024, American Rebel Light Beer has rolled out in Tennessee, Connecticut, Kansas, Kentucky, Ohio, Iowa, Missouri, North Carolina, Florida and Indiana and is adding new distributors and territories regularly. For more information about the launch events and the availability of American Rebel Beer, please visit or follow us on our social media platforms (@americanrebelbeer).

Produced in partnership with AlcSource, American Rebel Light Beer is a domestic premium light lager celebrated for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. It stands out as America's Patriotic, God-Fearing, Constitution-Loving, National Anthem-Singing, Stand Your Ground Beer.

American Rebel Light is a Premium Domestic Light Lager Beer – All Natural, Crisp, Clean and Bold Taste with a Lighter Feel. With approximately 100 calories, 3.2 carbohydrates, and 4.3% alcoholic content per 12 oz serving, American Rebel Light Beer delivers a lighter option for those who love great beer but prefer a more balanced lifestyle. It's all natural with no added supplements and importantly does not use corn, rice, or other sweeteners typically found in mass produced beers.

For more information about American Rebel Light Beer follow us on social media @AmericanRebelBeer.

For more information, visit .

About American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) has operated primarily as a designer, manufacturer and marketer of branded safes and personal security and self-defense products and has recently transitioned into the beverage industry through the introduction of American Rebel Light Beer. The Company also designs and produces branded apparel and accessories. To learn more, visit and . For investor information, visit .

Watch the American Rebel Story as told by our CEO Andy Ross visit The American Rebel Story

Media Inquiries:

Matt Sheldon

...

917-280-7329

American Rebel Holdings, Inc.

...

...

American Rebel Beverages, LLC

Todd Porter, President

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. American Rebel Holdings, Inc., (NASDAQ: AREB; AREBW) (the“Company,” "American Rebel,”“we,”“our” or“us”) desires to take advantage of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and is including this cautionary statement in connection with this safe harbor legislation. The words "forecasts" "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "should," "plan," "could," "target," "potential," "is likely," "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements primarily on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, and financial needs. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements include benefits of our continued sponsorship of high profile events, success and availability of the promotional activities, our ability to effectively execute our business plan, and the Risk Factors contained within our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the three months ended March 31, 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Attachment

American Rebel Holdings, Inc