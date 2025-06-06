Follow That Corn Truck! Aww Shucks Roasted Corn Wins 2025 Best Of Alabama - Proving Corn Deserves The Spotlight

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) BIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Think food truck, and you probably picture tacos, fried snacks, or something on a stick. But thanks to Aww Shucks Fire Roasted Corn, Alabama foodies are learning that corn deserves to be the main attraction.Unlike boiled or grilled versions, Aww Shucks roasts each ear in its husk over an open flame, infusing a rich, smoky flavor before loading it with house-made sauces, bold seasonings, and crave-worthy toppings. Whether it's Mexican street , Buffalo Lemon Pepper, or wild cards like Buffalo Dill Pickle or Nashville Hot, every bite is a reminder that simple street food can still surprise you.Founded in 2020 by Avrie and Phillip Powell, Aww Shucks was born from necessity. As a plant-based couple, the Powells were frustrated with the lack of satisfying vegetarian options at outdoor events. So, they took matters into their own hands-launching a food truck focused entirely on gourmet fire-roasted corn.Since then, the menu has expanded beyond the cob, offering skillet corn, stuffed baked potatoes, and other creative takes-all while keeping most options vegan-friendly and made fresh to order.Today, Aww Shucks isn't just Alabama's original fire-roasted street corn truck. It's also the nation's first and only corn-based franchise, drawing fans across the state who follow the truck's schedule, bring their friends, and come back for seconds.That loyal community support recently earned Aww Shucks the 2025 Best of Alabama Award, a recognition decided entirely by public vote.“This win is a reflection of our amazing customers,” says co-founder Phillip Powell.“They're the reason we get to do what we love-and why corn keeps winning over new fans.”From festivals to neighborhood pop-ups, Aww Shucks proves that corn isn't just a side dish anymore-it's the reason to show up.Click here for more informationSocial Media: @awwshuckscornAddress: 4120 Messer Airport Highway, Birmingham, AL 35222

