Minister Al-Huwailah Visits Elderly Care House On Eid Occasion
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 6 (KUNA) -- Minister of Social Affairs, Family Affairs and Childhood Dr. Amthal Al-Huwailah on Friday visited the Farah Specialized Center for the Care and Rehabilitation of the Elderly, offering Eid greetings to the elderly and cases of special needs.
The minister in a statement, affirmed the State adherence to continue providing care for the old citizens, those of special challenges and furnish them with means of dignified and stable living.
Shortly earlier, Minister of Health Dr. Ahmad Al-Awadi addressed congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, on Eid Al-Adha advent.
He also congratulated the people of Kuwait, the Arab and Muslim nations wishing recurrence of the occasion with security and peace.
The minister affirmed that the medical personnel were all ready to provide required services and care during the Eid.
For his part, Minister of Information and Culture Abdulrahman Al-Mutairi congratulated His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, the gracious people of Kuwait and the Islamic nation on advent of Eid Al-Adha.
In a statement to KUNA, the minister who was visiting the workers at the ministry's divisions, lauded the personnel for pursuing their duties devoutly during the Eid holiday.
For her part, Dr. Nora Al-Meshaan, the Minister of Public Works addressed Eid felicitations to the top leaders and the people of Kuwait on the blessed occasion. (end)
