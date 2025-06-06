Bron & Claude Executive Director Bronson Burke To Speak At EPC Show 2025

Bron and Claude Bronson Burke Speaking at EPC Show 2025 Energy Projects Conference

2025 EPC Show Houston Bron and Claude Headline Sponsor

- Bronson Burke, Executive Director

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, June 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Bron & Claude proudly announces that Executive Director Bronson Burke will take the stage as an official speaker at the Energy Projects Conference & Expo ( EPC Show 2025 ). The event, recognized as North America's premier gathering for major energy infrastructure, will be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas.

The speaking engagement marks a significant milestone for Bron & Claude, as Burke will join a distinguished lineup of industry leaders from Bechtel, McDermott, Shell, Fluor, Technip Energies, Kiewit, and Cheniere. His presence highlights the company's rapid rise as a key player in engineering, procurement, construction, and foundational energy infrastructure.

“Being invited to speak at EPC Show 2025 is more than an honor - it's a signal that Bron & Claude's work in civil and deep foundation construction is earning recognition at the highest levels,” said Burke.“I look forward to sharing our insights and contributing to the conversations shaping the future of energy development.”

As part of its deep involvement in EPC Show 2025, Bron & Claude will also serve as a Headline Sponsor and exhibitor, underscoring its commitment to leadership, innovation, and excellence in heavy civil construction and helical pile solutions .

Attendees can visit Booth #C9 to connect with the Bron & Claude team and explore the company's turnkey project management capabilities.

About EPC Show 2025:

EPC Show 2025 will bring together 4,000+ industry professionals, 200+ exhibitors, and 150+ speakers across five specialized conferences - covering engineering, procurement, construction, permitting, project execution, technology licensing, and supply chain management. The show offers exclusive access to over $200 billion in capital projects and high-level networking, including over 640+ private meetings facilitated at the 2024 edition.

Notable Speakers at EPC Show 2025 include:

Paul Marsden, President – Energy, Bechtel Corporation

Michael McKelvy, CEO, McDermott International

Lorenzo Simonelli, Chairman & CEO, Baker Hughes

Jillian Evanko, President & CEO, Chart Industries

Mike Sommers, President & CEO, American Petroleum Institute

Bronson Burke, Executive Director, Bron & Claude

Conference Agenda Highlights:

FREE Expo Registration now open

Over 200 exhibitors showcasing cutting-edge technologies

Specialized sessions across five core EPC disciplines

Networking with 1,500+ EPC professionals and project owners

About Bron & Claude:

Bron & Claude is a nationwide construction company specializing in heavy civil construction, deep foundations, helical pile solutions, and turnkey engineering services. With a mission to“Better the Best,” the company brings precision, safety, and unmatched quality assurance to every project.

For interview requests, media credentials, or to schedule a meeting with Bron & Claude during EPC Show 2025, please contact:

... or visit

Allstream PR

Allstream Energy Partners

+1 832-496-3004

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Bron and Claude Helical Piles

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.