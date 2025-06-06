RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Digital Technologies Achieves 58% Peak Hashrate Growth In One Month, Surpasses 10 EH/S In May 2025, And Remains On Track To Reach 25 EH/S By Year-End

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) This news release constitutes a "designated news release for the purposes of the Company's amended and restated prospectus supplement dated May 14, 2025, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 11, 2024.

San Antonio, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - June 6, 2025) - HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: YO0) (the "Company" or "HIVE) a global leader in sustainable digital infrastructure, is pleased to announce a major operational milestone-surpassing 10 Exahash per second (EH/s) in global Bitcoin mining capacity, up from 6 EH/s at March quarter-end. Additionally, HIVE's peak hashrate increased 58% month-over-month from 6.6 EH/s in April to 10.4 EH/s in May (all amounts in US dollars, unless otherwise indicated).

This rapid scaling was driven by the successful energization of HIVE's 100 MW hydro-powered facility in Paraguay, reinforcing its global position as a Bitcoin miner focused on fast growth and energy efficiency.

HIVE operates globally across 9 time zones and 5 languages, using 100% hydroelectric power to deliver sustainable computing at scale for both Bitcoin mining and AI data centers. The Company is on pace to reach 11.5 EH/s by the end of June and continues to accelerate toward its 25 EH/s target by Q4 2025.

May 2025 Highlights



Bitcoin Production: 139 BTC mined in May, averaging 4.5 BTC per day.

Mining Efficiency: Averaged 8.5 EH/s in May, reaching a peak of 10.4 EH/s.

Production per EH/s: 16.4 BTC per EH/s.

Fleet Efficiency: Maintained at ~20 J/TH. Network Share: Exceeded 1% of global Bitcoin network hashrate.

Executive Commentary

Frank Holmes, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of HIVE, commented: "In May, we scaled at an exceptional pace-adding nearly 1 Exahash per week. This rapid growth demonstrates our operational strength and the effectiveness of our dual-engine model, which integrates rapid scaling high-efficiency Bitcoin mining with our Buzz HPC cloud division which is generating record cash flow. HIVE is at the forefront of building sustainable, high-performance digital infrastructure data centers. As fast as new ASIC miners arrive, we deploy them-often within six hours-turning hardware into cash flow with lightning speed and precision."

Aydin Kilic, President & CEO of HIVE, added: "Crossing 10 EH/s has already lifted our daily production to over 5 BTC. With our fleet targeting 18 EH/s this summer, we're on track to exceed 8 BTC per day. With 25 EH/s by Q4, we expect to produce over 12 BTC per day and lower our production cost to under $50,000 per Bitcoin, with Bitcoin difficulty at 127T and a target fleet efficiency of 17.5 J/TH. Our team's execution puts us well ahead of schedule for our mid-year goals."

About HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 2017 as the first publicly traded crypto miner on the TSX Venture Exchange, HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. builds and operates sustainable blockchain and AI infrastructure data centers, powered exclusively by renewable hydroelectric energy. With a global footprint in Canada, Sweden, and Paraguay, HIVE is committed to operational excellence, green energy leadership, and scaling the future of digital finance and computing.

