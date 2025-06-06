403
Britain Urges The Israeli Occupation To Lift Gaza Siege
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, June 6 (KUNA) -- British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday warned the Israeli occupation government that his administration would take effective measures against Tel Aviv if the latter proceeds with its military operations and halt aid distribution in Gaza.
The UK Premiership (the Downing Street office) said in a statement that Starmer made the warning during a meeting with the visiting King Abdullah II of Jordan, adding that the two sides discussed conditions in Gaza and the West Bank.
The official statement quoted Starmer as affirming the necessity to enforce a sustainable cease-fire, release the prisoners and facilitate delivery of sufficient aid to the civilians in Gaza.
It added that the British prime minister and the monarch underscored significance of the reforms agenda, adopted by the Palestinian Authority, as a means to reach the two states settlement, achieve lasting peace and security.
The British government, two days ago, called on the occupation authorities to lift the unjustified siege on Gaza instantly, branded the Israeli-US aid program as inhuman and endangers civilians' lives in the strip.
Several Gazans were killed with Israeli gunfire at aid distribution sites in Gaza in recent days. (end)
