Bulgaria's Burgas Partners With EIB To Build Cutting-Edge Campus

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Bulgarian city of Burgas will develop a new scientific campus with support from the European Investment Bank (EIB), aiming to attract both local and international researchers and students, Trend reports.

Scheduled to open in 2027, the campus will serve four universities and include research and data centers, housing, and sports facilities.

The agreement, signed by Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov and EIB Advisory's Julien Chebbo, will see EIB provide advisory services under the European Commission's InvestEU mandate. The Bank will help structure financing options and governance for the project.

Burgas, a fast-growing industrial and tourist hub on the Black Sea, sees the campus as a strategic investment in education, innovation, and regional development. The project follows other EIB-backed initiatives in the city, including support for a new children's hospital.