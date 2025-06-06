Shusha Hosts Eid Al-Adha Prayer Amidst Celebrations
The prayer took place at the Upper Govhar Agha Mosque, where prayers were offered for the well-being of the Azerbaijani people and the nation's prosperity.
During the prayer, the memory of the country's heroes who sacrificed their lives in the struggle for Azerbaijan's territorial integrity was honored, and supplications were made for their souls.
