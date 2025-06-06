Trump Says It May Be Better For Russia-Ukraine Conflict To Last Longer
When meeting with Merz at the White House, Trump said that, the“bad blood” and“hatred” between the sides would make it hard to reach a ceasefire any time soon, marking a shift from his earlier proclamation that the conflict would end quickly.
“They fight, fight, fight,” Trump said.“Sometimes you let them fight for a little while. You see it in hockey. You see it in sports. The referees let them go for a couple of seconds. Let them go for a little while before you pull them apart.”
During the meeting, Merz told Trump that,“America is again in a very strong position of ending this war,” adding,“We are looking for more pressure on Russia.”
On new sanctions on Russia, Trump said yesterday that, nothing was imminent. However, he hinted he might sanction both Russia and Ukraine because“it takes two to tango.”
“When I see the moment when it's not going to stop, we'll be very tough,” Trump said.“And it could be on both countries.”– NNN-XINHUA
