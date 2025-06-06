Direct Saudi Flight To Syria Resumes After 12-Year Suspension
Starting yesterday, flynas operates nonstop service between Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and Damascus International Airport.
Flynas CEO, Bander Almohanna, said, the airline is“pleased to resume our flights to Syria,” adding that, the step“reaffirms our commitment to strengthening connectivity between the two nations.”
The Saudi airline also plans to operate daily nonstop flights on the route starting July 1, using Airbus A320 aircraft
Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said Monday that, Emirates airline, the UAE's flagship carrier, and flynas would launch direct commercial flights to Damascus.– NNN-SPA
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment