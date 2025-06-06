Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Direct Saudi Flight To Syria Resumes After 12-Year Suspension

2025-06-06 05:05:56
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) RIYADH, Jun 6 (NNN-SPA) – Saudi Arabia's low-cost airline, flynas, yesterday, launched direct flights between Riyadh and Damascus, marking the first direct air link between the capitals of Saudi Arabia and Syria in 12 years.

Starting yesterday, flynas operates nonstop service between Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport and Damascus International Airport.

Flynas CEO, Bander Almohanna, said, the airline is“pleased to resume our flights to Syria,” adding that, the step“reaffirms our commitment to strengthening connectivity between the two nations.”

The Saudi airline also plans to operate daily nonstop flights on the route starting July 1, using Airbus A320 aircraft

Syria's General Authority of Civil Aviation and Air Transport said Monday that, Emirates airline, the UAE's flagship carrier, and flynas would launch direct commercial flights to Damascus.– NNN-SPA

