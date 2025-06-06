403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russian President On Eid Al-Adha Lauds Russian Muslims' Contributions
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 6 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin marked Eid Al-Adha on Friday lauding the Russian Muslim community for their effective contributions to bolstering Russia's social-cultural fabric.
Putin, in his official congratulations to the Muslims on the Eid, said this blessed occasion embodies unity and connections with the ancestors' spiritual heritage, according to a Kremlin's website.
The Russian leader praised the Muslims' rites during the Eid and their keenness on doing deeds of mercy and giving. He also affirmed that the Muslims of Russia are a basic partner in the national development process.
There are some 26 million Muslims in Russia, approximately 15 percent of the nation's whole population. (end)
dan
Putin, in his official congratulations to the Muslims on the Eid, said this blessed occasion embodies unity and connections with the ancestors' spiritual heritage, according to a Kremlin's website.
The Russian leader praised the Muslims' rites during the Eid and their keenness on doing deeds of mercy and giving. He also affirmed that the Muslims of Russia are a basic partner in the national development process.
There are some 26 million Muslims in Russia, approximately 15 percent of the nation's whole population. (end)
dan
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Everstake Secures SOC 2 Type II, ISO 27001 & GDPR Compliance To Strengthen Institutional-Grade Security
- Alpine Funded Celebrates First Anniversary With Major Milestone And Global Growth
- Passport Global Secures U.S. Customs License, Expands Brokerage Across All U.S. Ports
- From Private Equity To Public: Trace ASI's AI For Crypto Hits 87% Success Rate
- Signalrank Marks Two-Year Milestone With Strong Performance, Announces V4 Of Investment Selection Model
- UGO Token Launches On Pancakeswap With Hybrid Model
- ALT5 Sigma Integrates Lightning Network With Voltage To Enable Instant Bitcoin Payments
CommentsNo comment