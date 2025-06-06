Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian President On Eid Al-Adha Lauds Russian Muslims' Contributions


2025-06-06 05:04:50
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, June 6 (KUNA) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin marked Eid Al-Adha on Friday lauding the Russian Muslim community for their effective contributions to bolstering Russia's social-cultural fabric.
Putin, in his official congratulations to the Muslims on the Eid, said this blessed occasion embodies unity and connections with the ancestors' spiritual heritage, according to a Kremlin's website.
The Russian leader praised the Muslims' rites during the Eid and their keenness on doing deeds of mercy and giving. He also affirmed that the Muslims of Russia are a basic partner in the national development process.
There are some 26 million Muslims in Russia, approximately 15 percent of the nation's whole population. (end)
