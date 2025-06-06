Srinagar-Katra Vande Bharat Fares Start At Rs 660

Srinagar: Indian Railways is all set to begin commercial operations of the Vande Bharat Express between Srinagar and Katra from Friday, June 7, with ticket prices for AC Chair Car coaches starting at Rs 660.

The launch marks a new chapter in Kashmir's connectivity and coincides with the inauguration of the world's highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab River by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to officials, two pairs of Vande Bharat trains-numbered 26404/26403 and 26401/26402-will operate six days a week on the Srinagar-Katra route, with an important halt at Banihal. Bookings for the service opened Thursday via IRCTC, and while only AC Chair Car seats are currently available, fares for Executive Chair Car are expected to be announced soon, likely in the ₹1,200–₹1,500 range.

The new train service is part of the 272-km Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, a massive ₹43,780 crore undertaking that includes 36 tunnels and 943 bridges. The Chenab Bridge, towering at 359 metres, now becomes operational for passenger services for the first time.

The Vande Bharat Express promises reduced travel time and a comfortable journey with features like aircraft-style seating, Wi-Fi, infotainment, automatic doors, and GPS-based information systems.

Seen as both a logistical upgrade and a cultural connector, the train offers a major boost to pilgrimage and tourism traffic between Katra - the base for the Vaishno Devi shrine - and the Kashmir Valley.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the service will be extended to Jammu by September, once necessary platform upgrades are completed. A Delhi-Srinagar sleeper version of Vande Bharat is also in the pipeline.