Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

2025 National Basketball Association (NBA) Finals Presented By Youtube TV: Indiana Pacers Defeat Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-110 (Recap)


2025-06-06 05:00:27
(MENAFN- APO Group)


The Indiana Pacers defeated Oklahoma City Thunder, 111-110, in Game 1 of the 2025 NBA Finals ( ). Pascal Siakam (Cameroon) led the Pacers with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Tyrese Haliburton finished with 14 points (2 3PM), 10 rebounds, and 6 assists in the victory. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 38 points (3 3PM), 5 rebounds, and 3 steals for the Thunder in the loss.

The Indiana Pacers lead the best-of-seven series against the Oklahoma City Thunder, 1-0. Game 2 will take place on Sunday, June 8 at 8:00 p.m. ET (Monday, June 9 at 2:00 a.m. CAT) on ESPN.

Adam Silver on three-time NBA All-Star Pascal Siakam (Cameroon; participated in the Basketball Without Borders Africa camp in Johannesburg in 2012) and growing the game in Africa:

  • “He was the 27th pick in the draft. He obviously was the MVP of our Conference Finals. There's an enormous amount of talent out there in the world.”
  • “I'm very optimistic about the continent and our ability to continue to grow the game there.”
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of National Basketball Association (NBA).

Please find NBA Commissioner Adam Silver's NBA Finals Media Availability here:

MENAFN06062025004934011406ID1109644624

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search