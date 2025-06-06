Noah Holdings And ARK Wealth Outline Strategic Wealth Allocation Framework For Navigating Market Volatility At Financial Forums In Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Noah Holdings Limited ("Noah" or the "Company") (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686), a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors, and its internationally focused subsidiary, ARK Wealth Management, delivered key strategic insights on navigating unprecedented market volatility at two premier financial forums in May 2025. Co-Founder and CEO of Noah, Zander Yin, and CFO of Noah and CEO of ARK Hong Kong, Grant Pan, outlined Noah's strategic wealth management framework while addressing the fundamental challenges facing high-net-worth investors in today's complex global environment.

Strategic Framework for Market Uncertainty

Speaking at the 3rd Greenwich Economic Forum Hong Kong on May 22 and Asian Private Banker's China Global Wealth Summit on May 28, Yin addressed the multipolar order, economic decoupling, and AI disruption: "Our clients face a stark choice: accept investment risk or watch cash erode to inflation. Recent survey data from the tariff-themed private roundtable we recently hosted further supports this with 38% of our entrepreneur clients ranking 'market uncertainty' as their top concern and over 80% prioritizing risk mitigation."

To address this, Noah has developed the Strategic Asset Allocation Pyramid Model. This model anchors the base of client portfolios with identity, trust, and wealth preservation and builds upon them with selective long-term growth opportunities in technology and real assets.

"After 22 years in wealth management, our mission extends beyond selecting the right products for clients," Yin commented. "We empower them with a smarter, more resilient approach to wealth management through ongoing investor education."

Yin also highlighted two core investment principles for navigating volatile markets: maintaining liquidity and agility-the ability to act quickly when opportunities arise, and avoiding emotional traps such as pessimism, fear, and excessive defensiveness, which often erode long-term returns more than strategic missteps.

Alternative Investments Drive Growth

Alternative investments in private equity, venture capital, and other alternatives now comprise two-thirds of Noah's AUM, driven by Chinese entrepreneurs' appetite for differentiated, long-term strategies. During the China Global Wealth Summit panel "Alternatives in Focus," Yin noted that alternative investments have become a key pillar of Noah's product offerings, not only for returns, but as part of holistic planning. These investments form the top layer of the Strategic Asset Allocation Pyramid Model, representing the long-term growth component that complements the foundational layers of identity, trust, and wealth preservation. He also cited increasing demand for semi-liquid structures like evergreen and multi-strategy funds, which are making alternatives more accessible to private clients.

Yin also addressed two persistent challenges Chinese investors face in global alternatives: information asymmetry and cognitive gaps. "If clients don't understand a strategy, they won't invest," Yin explained. "Wealth managers and family office professionals have a duty to bridge that gap through education, transparency, and consistent communication."

Geographic Diversification Strategy

Pan outlined how current tariff policies are influencing investment decisions among Noah's predominantly entrepreneurial client base at the Greenwich Economic Forum, with 70% being small-to-medium business owners often engaged in international trade. "Clients are increasingly looking to allocate assets to regions other than China and the US-the traditional destinations. This represents a clear mindset shift from pursuit of highest returns to balanced portfolios based on risk perspective-a significant improvement in asset allocation strategy," Pan explained.

Pan outlined key strategic recommendations for today's complex environment:



Diversification across multiple geographic markets including Europe and emerging Middle East opportunities

Maintaining growth allocation for long-term opportunities, particularly in sectors like AI

Physical gold allocation (5% recommendation) as an inflation hedge Enhanced tax-efficient structuring for overseas income flows

Pan also highlighted how these trends directly align with Noah's international expansion strategy with three overseas booking centers currently operational or in development in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Singapore, and the U.S. Noah is evaluating further development opportunities in Europe and the Middle East, subject to regulatory clarity and geopolitical stability.

Noah and ARK remain committed to supporting global Chinese high-net-worth investors and family offices through informed, globally connected, and professionally guided wealth solutions.

ABOUT THE GREENWICH ECONOMIC FORUM – HONG KONG

Set in Asia's largest alternative investment hub, GEF-Hong Kong gathers approximately 300 - 400 C-Suite leaders from finance, business, academia, and policy sectors across global markets. Attendees dive into an intensive day of networking, deal-making, and thought leadership at the premier global conference focusing on alternative investments.

This year's forum featured renowned economist Nouriel Roubini, known for predicting the 2008 financial crisis and for his incisive analysis of global macroeconomic risks. His participation underscores the forum's global relevance and intellectual depth.

The Greenwich Economic Forum is widely recognized as one of the most influential gatherings in the global investment community. With its roots in the financial epicenter of Greenwich, Connecticut, and successful global editions in London and Hong Kong, GEF fosters frank, off-the-record dialogue among decision-makers shaping the future of capital markets, geopolitics, and sustainable finance.

ABOUT CHINA GLOBAL WEALTH SUMMIT

The China Global Wealth Summit is a new international conference that will focus on how the wealth management industry in Greater China is adapting to serve the offshore investment and non-financial needs of global Chinese clients. The conference will bring together global and China-based private banks and wealth institutions with their (U)HNW clients. It will feature high-level Keynote Speeches, on-stage interviews and panel discussions that showcase the growth of the offshore Chinese client base, and the investment and non-financial solutions that wealth managers and advisors can bring to the demands of their clients.

ABOUT NOAH HOLDINGS LIMITED and ARK Wealth Management

Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH and HKEX: 6686) is a leading and pioneer wealth management service provider offering comprehensive one-stop advisory services on global investment and asset allocation primarily for global Chinese high-net-worth investors. Noah's American depositary shares, or ADSs, are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NOAH," and its shares are listed on the main board of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange under the stock code "6686." One ADS represents five ordinary shares, par value $0.00005 per share.

ARK Wealth Management, a core subsidiary under Noah Holdings Limited, is a leading provider of global wealth management services, offering one-stop financial solutions for high-net-worth global Chinese families and institutions. With a client-centric philosophy that emphasizes independence and professionalism, ARK consistently innovates its product offerings and services to address the evolving needs of its clients, delivering sophisticated wealth management strategies with a goal of becoming the preferred wealth management platform for global Chinese investors.

ARK Wealth Management currently has over USD 8.7 billion in assets under advisement (AUA). With service centers in multiple countries and regions, ARK's team of 140+ global investment advisors focus on providing tailored, localized financial services to clients.

SOURCE Noah Holdings Limited

