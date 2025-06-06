Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) Market Outlook 2025-2030: Compliance With GDPR, HIPAA, And Other Regulations Drives Adoption With Industry Registering 23.6% CAGR
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|369
|Forecast Period
|2025-2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$15.52 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$44.68 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|23.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Rising Adoption of Remote Work and Hybrid Workforce Models Zero Trust Security Implementation Growing SD-WAN Adoption
- High Implementation Costs Complexity in Migrating from Legacy Infrastructure to SASE
- Growing Digital Transformation Initiatives Across Industries Expansion of Edge Computing and 5G Networks
- Managing Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Environments Ensuring Data Sovereignty and Compliance
Ecosystem Analysis
Case Study Analysis
- Lemonade Insurance Innovates Secure Work Access with Prisma Access Browser European Software Company Cuts Cybersecurity Costs by 50% with Fortinet's FortiSASE for Hybrid Workforce Security SASE Provides Manufacturing Company with Foundation for Secure Future Strengthening Solar Energy Networks with Versa Unified SASE Through SB Energy's Security Journey
Value Chain Analysis
Tariff and Regulatory Landscape
Pricing Analysis
- Average Selling Prices Offered by Key Players, by SSE Offering, 2024 Indicative Pricing Offered Key Players, by SASE Offering, 2024
Technology Analysis
- Key Technologies
- Virtualization Cloud Computing
- Data Analytics Virtual Private Networks
- Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning 5G and Next-Generation Networks IoT Edge Computing
Patent Analysis
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
Key Stakeholders and Buying Criteria
Key Conferences and Events, 2025-2026
Technology Roadmap for SASE Market
Best Practices to Implement in SASE
Current and Emerging Business Models
Tools, Frameworks, and Techniques
Trade Analysis
Impact of AI/Gen AI on SASE Market
Investment and Funding Scenario
Impact of 2025 US Tariffs: SASE Market
- Introduction Key Tariff Rates Price Impact Analysis Key Impact on Various Regions
- North America Europe Asia-Pacific End-Use Industry Impact Manufacturing Financial Services Healthcare Retail and E-Commerce Education
Companies Profiled in this SASE Market Report
- Cisco Systems Broadcom Palo Alto Networks Akamai Fortinet Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Huawei AT&T Verizon Juniper Networks Oracle Nokia Extreme Networks, Inc. Check Point Software Technologies Orange Business Comcast Corporation Ericsson BT Group Barracuda Networks Sophos Riverbed Technology Zain Group Lumen Technologies KT Corporation Colt Technology Services NEC Corporation Tata Communications Forcepoint Kyndryl GTT Communications NTT Communications STC Deutsche Telekom Telefonica Telstra Vodafone Group HCL Tech Microland Wipro Singtel Zscaler Netskope Cloudflare McAfee Tibco Software Proofpoint Sonicwall Versa Networks Aryaka Networks Cato Networks Flexiwan Nour Global Fatpipe Networks Lavelle Networks Peplink MCM Telecom Ransnet Open Systems Exium Twingate Claro Enterprise Solutions Nordlayer
