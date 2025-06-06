Qatari Pilgrims Praise Hajj Mission's Efforts And Arrangements At Arafat Camps

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: A number of Qatari pilgrims have expressed their deep appreciation for the efforts of the Qatari Hajj Mission and the exceptional arrangements made for this year's pilgrimage, particularly the significant improvements made in the pilgrims' camps in the holy sites of Mina and Arafat.

Pilgrims highlighted the smooth and organised transportation process during their move to Mina and Arafat, the two key locations for performing the major rites of Hajj.

They credited the Qatari Hajj Mission's strategic and well-coordinated deployment plan, executed in collaboration with all Hajj campaigns, for ensuring a seamless pilgrimage experience.

Operating as a fully integrated system, the Qatari Hajj Mission has worked tirelessly-starting from Hamad International Airport in Doha, through reception at King Abdulaziz Airport and the Hajj Terminal in Jeddah, to overseeing pilgrims' accommodation and their movements within the holy sites.

The Mission continues its dedicated support until the completion of Hajj and the safe return of all Qatari pilgrims.

Pilgrims from various Qatari Hajj campaigns praised the exceptional services and coordination provided. Salih Abdullah Al-Sulaiti, a pilgrim from Al-Huda Campaign described the services as“five-star,” noting a remarkable improvement compared to his previous pilgrimage experiences.

He commended the attentiveness of the campaign staff and the Qatari Hajj Mission for providing top-tier facilities that enabled worshippers to perform their rituals with ease and comfort. He also extended his gratitude to Qatar's leadership for their unwavering commitment to the wellbeing of pilgrims.

Similarly, Issa Jumaa Al-Enezi from Al-Quds Campaign commended the advanced infrastructure and high-standard services at Mina and Arafat camps, particularly the air-conditioned relaxation areas and upgraded amenities that allowed pilgrims to focus on worship.

Ahmad Abdulaziz Al-Maliki Al-Juhani from Al-Furqan Campaign said the arrangements exceeded all expectations, especially in terms of logistics and comfort. He acknowledged the personal supervision by the Minister and Head of Mission in ensuring high-quality services, and expressed hope for even greater developments in future seasons.

The Qatari Hajj Mission has upgraded the Arafat Camp to the highest standards, making it one of the most distinguished facilities in the area. The camp underwent a complete overhaul of its infrastructure and now features air-conditioned tents made of heat-insulating PVC, which provide comfort even during the hottest periods.

The tents are furnished with high-quality carpeting and are equipped with multifunctional seats that can be converted into beds as needed. Each pilgrim has a personal table for meals, reading, or storing belongings.

The camp includes open buffet areas that contain refrigerators, cold and hot beverages, snacks, sweets, and fruits. A full lunch is also served from these buffets, offering a variety of meals that suit different tastes.

To ensure comfort outdoors, walkways within the camp are equipped with misting fans to cool the air. The camp also features separate relaxation lounges for men and women, which are fully air-conditioned and furnished to meet the comfort and needs of all pilgrims.

Sanitation facilities have been expanded and modernised with the construction of eight fully equipped rest areas, which are evenly distributed between male and female sections of the camp.

Additionally, two fully functional medical clinics - one for men and one for women - have been established. Each clinic includes examination rooms, isolation wards, resting areas, a pharmacy, and an emergency unit.