New Indonesian Envoy Vows Stronger Bilateral Ties
KABUL (Pajhwok): The newly appointed Chargé d'Affaires of Indonesia in Kabul has met with the Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan and emphasized efforts to strengthen constructive relations between the two countries.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said that Nanda Evalist has officially assumed the role of Chargé d'Affaires at the Indonesian Embassy in Kabul.
Acting Foreign Minister Maulvi Amir Khan Muttaqi held an introductory meeting with Evalist in Kabul, welcoming him to his new post.
Muttaqi wished Evalist success in his mission and noted that Indonesia is one of the key countries in the Islamic world.
He added that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan is eager to establish positive and wide-ranging relations with Indonesia in various sectors.
Evalist, for his part, underscored the importance of strong and expanding bilateral ties between Indonesia and Afghanistan.
He said that during his tenure, he would share Afghanistan's ground realities and progress with the Indonesian government and people, and work actively to foster constructive relations between the two nations.
