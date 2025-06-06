Fifth Edition Of Al-Waqf International Journal Launched

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Waqf Studies Center, an integral part of the General Directorate of Endowments at the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, has recently officially released the fifth edition of“Al-Waqf” International Journal.

This esteemed peer-reviewed publication continues to enrich the discourse on endowments, Islamic economics, and charitable work, fostering collaboration and mutual support across communities.

Al-Waqf Journal serves as a vital platform for researchers and specialists, offering them the opportunity to publish their rigorous academic work in both Arabic and English.

Its core mission is to disseminate cutting-edge research and studies related to waqf, Islamic economics, finance, and philanthropy. By making these valuable insights accessible through both print and electronic formats, the journal significantly contributes to raising awareness and expanding knowledge in these critical fields.

The latest edition delves into a range of pertinent topics.

Head of the Waqf Studies Center Dr. Khalid Aoun, emphasised that Al-Waqf Journal's research focuses on enriching waqf studies with diverse topics and geographical contexts.

“This creates a rich academic and research resource, strengthening partnerships and solidarity among nations and communities, and serving as an invaluable reference for specialists in waqf and Islamic economics,” he stated.

Dr. Aoun further highlighted that the fifth issue delivers applied research with tangible impact on waqf practices, providing practical recommendations to reinforce legal frameworks, bridge existing gaps, and advance Islamic finance and charitable initiatives.