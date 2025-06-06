403
Kelly Eye Center Welcomes Jennifer Coben, M.D., Glaucoma Specialist And Cataract & Lens Replacement Surgeon
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Raleigh, NC, June 1, 2025 – Kelly Eye Center is proud to welcome Jennifer Coben, M.D., to its team of renowned ophthalmologists. Dr. Coben joins the practice as a glaucoma specialist and cataract and lens replacement surgeon, serving patients at both the Brier Creek and Wake Forest locations.
Dr. Coben is a highly skilled and compassionate physician who specializes in glaucoma management, cataract surgery, and refractive lens procedures. With a deep commitment to patient-centered care, she brings years of experience and a track record of excellence to the Raleigh community.
“We are proud to welcome Dr. Coben to Kelly Eye Center, where she can apply her outstanding clinical expertise to provide top-quality care,” said Mike Kelly, M.D., founder of Kelly Eye Center.“Her strong surgical background, coupled with a passion for serving the community, makes her an incredible asset to our team and our patients.”
Dr. Coben earned her Medical Degree from the University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston, where she was inducted into the prestigious Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society and served as class president. She completed her transitional year at Methodist Hospital in Houston, followed by an ophthalmology residency at Wake Forest University, where she served as Co-Chief Resident. She later completed a glaucoma fellowship at Emory University, one of the nation's leading ophthalmic programs.
Prior to joining Kelly Eye Center, Dr. Coben practiced for five years in rural Upstate New York. As one of the few cataract surgeons and the only surgical glaucoma specialist in the area, she earned the trust of patients and colleagues alike through her compassionate approach and clinical excellence.
Board-certified and an active member of the American Academy of Ophthalmology, the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery, and the American Glaucoma Society, Dr. Coben is widely recognized for her expertise in advanced cataract procedures and innovative glaucoma treatments.
Outside of her medical practice, Dr. Coben enjoys spending time with her family, running half marathons, traveling, and exploring the outdoors.
“I'm dedicated to providing the highest quality of care to the Raleigh community,” said Dr. Coben.“Kelly Eye Center has built a strong reputation for excellence in patient care, and I'm excited to contribute to that legacy.”
Dr. Jennifer Coben is now accepting new patients at the Brier Creek and Wake Forest offices of Kelly Eye Center. To schedule an appointment, visit
________________________________________
About Kelly Eye Center
Kelly Eye Center is a premier multi-specialty eye care practice in North Carolina, offering patients convenient access to nationally recognized physicians, highly trained staff, and the latest advancements in eye care technology.
Kelly Eye Center is proud to be a member of US Eye, a patient-first, physician-led network of 62 premium eye care locations across the Southeastern United States. US Eye is committed to delivering personalized, high-quality care through an integrated, multi-specialty approach.
Media Contact:
Leslie Forehand
Marketing Director, NC/VA
Phone: 252-482-7471
Email: ...
