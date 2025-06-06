BJ's Restaurants Elevates Insider Lyle Tick To CEO: Retail Sentiment Keeps Low As CFO Steps Down

BJ's Restaurants (BJRI) has elevated Lyle Tick to CEO role, effective Thursday, filling the position with a permanent hire 10 months after the previous chief executive left.

In a statement, the company also announced the departure of its Chief Financial Officer, Thomas Houdek, who has taken a position outside of the restaurant industry.

The changes sent BJ's shares down 5% in extended trading on Thursday.

Tick joined BJ's in Sept. 2024, after serving as president and CEO at On the Border Mexican Grill & Cantina.

He also previously served as the Brand President of Buffalo Wild Wings.

Until recently, he served as president and chief concept officer, playing a key role in creating BJ's strategic vision, which focused on the employee experience, menu, and improved hospitality, according to the company.

Founded in 1978, BJ's is known for its craft beers. It owns and operates over 200 casual dining restaurants in 31 U.S. states.

The chain saw modest growth over the past year, driven by operational improvements and cost controls. However, traffic remained challenged, and gains came largely from efficiency rather than strong consumer demand.

BJ's previous chief executive and 19-year veteran at the company, Gregory Levin, left in August 2024. Former CFO Bradford Richmond filled in the position on an interim basis until now.

On Stocktwits, the retail sentiment for BJ's held in the 'bearish' territory, unchanged from a month ago.

BJRI sentiment and message volume as of June 5 | Source: Stocktwits

BJ's shares are up 24.6% year-to-date.

