Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Drugs Market 2034: Clinical Trials, EMA, PDMA, FDA Approvals, Medication, Revenue, Statistics, Companies & Growth Analysis Report By Delveinsight

MENAFN - GetNews)



"Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) Drugs Market"Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) companies are Aileron Therapeutics, Incyte, Celgene Corporation, Verastem, Solasia Pharma, Eisai, HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, BeiGene, Novartis, and others.

(Albany, USA) DelveInsight's“ Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034 ” report delivers an in-depth understanding of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom), and Japan.

The Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market report offers information on current treatment methods, new drugs, the market share of different therapies, and the present and projected size of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market from 2020 to 2034. The report is divided into segments covering seven major markets. Additionally, it includes details about the current treatment practices and algorithms for Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma, factors driving the market, obstacles faced, and areas with unmet medical needs. This comprehensive report aims to identify the best opportunities and evaluate the potential of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market.

Request for a Free Sample Report @ Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Forecast

Some facts of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Report are:



Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market size in the United States is expected to grow at a decent CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).

Leading Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma companies working in the market are Eisai, Celgene Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Verastem, BeiGene, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Solasia Pharma, Aileron Therapeutics, Incyte, Novartis, and others.

Key Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapies expected to launch in the market are Beleodaq (Belinostat, Acrotech Biopharma); Istodax (Romidepsin), Folotyn (Pralatrexate, Acrotech Biopharma), Arranon (Nelarabine, GlaxoSmithKline), and Adcetris (Brentuximab vedotin, Seattle Genetics), and others.

The total incident population of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma in the 7MM comprised of 18,027 cases in 2021 and are projected to increase during the forecast period.

In March 2025, Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVS), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced that additional data from the Company's Phase 1/1b clinical trial of soquelitinib for the treatment of patients with T cell lymphoma (TCL) is being presented at the 16th Annual T-Cell Lymphoma Forum taking place March 20-22, 2025 in San Diego, CA.

In February 2025, Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for ADCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) in combination with lenalidomide and a rituximab product for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) not otherwise specified (NOS), DLBCL arising from indolent lymphoma, or high-grade B-cell lymphoma (HGBL), after two or more lines of systemic therapy who are not eligible for autologous hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (auto-HSCT) or chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.

In August 2024, Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIRX), a clinical-stage precision oncology company focused on the treatment and prevention of virus-associated cancers that impact patients worldwide, today reported positive Phase 2 NAVAL-1 trial results from Stages 1 and 2 of the relapsed or refractory (R/R) Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) cohort. Additionally, the Company received productive feedback from its meeting with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), providing clarity on the potential regulatory path to initial registration of Nana-val in patients with R/R EBV+ PTCL. Based on FDA's feedback, Viracta plans to begin a randomized controlled trial (RCT) of Nana-val in the second half of 2025.

On April 2024, Affimed GmbH announced results of a Phase 2, Open-Label, Multi-Center Study of Innate Cell Engager AFM13 in Combination With Allogeneic Natural Killer Cells (AB-101) in Subjects With Recurrent or Refractory Hodgkin Lymphoma and CD-30 Positive Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma.

On April 2024, Astex Pharmaceuticals announced results of a Phase 1-2, Open-Label Study of the Safety, Pharmacokinetics, Pharmacodynamics, and Preliminary Activity of Tolinapant in Combination With Oral Decitabine/Cedazuridine and Oral Decitabine/Cedazuridine Alone in Subjects With Relapsed/Refractory Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma.

On February 2024, Acrotech Biopharma Inc announced results of a Phase 3, Randomized, Open-Label Study Comparing the Efficacy and Safety of the Combination of Beleodaq-CHOP or Folotyn-COP to the CHOP Regimen Alone in Newly Diagnosed Patients With Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma.

On February 2024, Seagen Inc announced results of a Dual-cohort, Open-label, Phase 2 Study of Brentuximab Vedotin and CHP (A+CHP) in the Frontline Treatment of Subjects With Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma (PTCL) With Less Than 10% CD30 Expression. On January 2024, Sichuan Baili Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd announced results of an Open, Multicenter, Phase Ib/II Clinical Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics/Pharmacokinetics, and Antitumor Activity of GNC-038 Injection in Relapsed or Refractory NK/ T-cell Lymphoma, AITL, and Other NHL.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Overview

Peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) is a rare and aggressive group of non-Hodgkin's lymphomas that originate from mature T-lymphocytes. Unlike other lymphomas that primarily affect B-cells, PTCL arises from T-cells in the lymphatic system and can manifest in various forms. It often presents with symptoms such as swollen lymph nodes, fever, night sweats, unexplained weight loss, and skin rashes. The disease commonly affects adults and has a higher prevalence in Asia compared to Western countries.

The exact cause of PTCL remains unclear, but genetic mutations, viral infections (such as Epstein-Barr virus and human T-cell leukemia virus), and immune system dysfunction are considered potential risk factors. Diagnosis involves a combination of imaging tests, biopsies, immunophenotyping, and genetic studies to identify specific subtypes, such as PTCL-not otherwise specified (PTCL-NOS), angioimmunoblastic T-cell lymphoma (AITL), and anaplastic large cell lymphoma (ALCL).

Treatment for PTCL is challenging due to its aggressive nature and frequent resistance to standard therapies. Chemotherapy regimens, such as CHOP (cyclophosphamide, doxorubicin, vincristine, and prednisone), are commonly used, but relapse rates are high. Targeted therapies, stem cell transplantation, and immunotherapy are emerging as promising approaches to improve survival outcomes. Research efforts continue to focus on novel treatments to enhance prognosis and patient quality of life.

Learn more about Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma t reatment algorithms in different geographies, and patient journeys. Contact to receive a sample @

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

The Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market outlook of the report helps to build a detailed comprehension of the historical, current, and forecasted Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market trends by analyzing the impact of current Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma therapies on the market and unmet needs, and drivers, barriers, and demand for better technology.

This segment gives a thorough detail of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline therapy by evaluating their impact based on the annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market data are presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.

According to DelveInsight, the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market in 7MM is expected to witness a major change in the study period 2020-2034.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology

The Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma patient pool and forecasted trends for seven individual major countries. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology Segmentation in the 7MM



Total Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Incident Cases

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Stage-Specific Incident Cases (Stage I, Stage II, Stage III, and Stage IV) Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Subtype-Specific Incident Cases (PTCL-NOS, ALCL, AITL, nasal NK/T-cell lymphoma, enteropathy-type intestinal TCL, hepatosplenic TCL, and others)

Explore more about Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology @ Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Incidence

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake

This section focuses on the uptake rate of the potential Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma drugs recently launched in the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market or expected to be launched in 2020-2034. The analysis covers the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Drugs Uptake helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs and allows the comparison of the drugs based on Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma market share and size, which again will be useful in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial and regulatory decisions.

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Companies and Pipeline Therapies



Denileukin diftitox: Eisai

SP-02 (Darinaparsin, ZIO-101): Solasia Pharma

Fenretinide (4-HPR): CerRx

Tipifarnib: Kura Oncology

HBI-8000: HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Inc.

COPIKTRA (Duvelisib): Verastem

Genolimzumab (GB226): Genor Biopharma

Azacitidine (CC-486): Celgene Corporation

Tislelizumab: BeiGene

Lacutamab/IPH4102: Innate Pharma

AFM13: Affimed GmbH

Opdivo (nivolumab) + Cabiralizumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bavencio (avelumab): Pfizer

Keytruda (pembrolizumab): Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.

STI-3031/IMC-001: Sorrento Therapeutics

ALRN 6924: Aileron Therapeutics

Masitinib: AB Science

Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation/Novartis

Aplidin (plitidepsin): PharmaMar ASTX660: Otsuka Pharmaceutical/Astex Pharmaceuticals

Request for a sample report to understand more about the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma pipeline development activities @ Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Drugs and Therapies

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics Assessment

Leading companies are actively engaged in the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutics sector, focusing on creating innovative treatments that will significantly impact the future of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma treatment. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma companies include Eisai, Celgene Corporation, HUYA Bioscience International/Quintiles, Verastem, BeiGene, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp, Solasia Pharma, Aileron Therapeutics, Incyte, Novartis, and various others.

Learn more about the emerging Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma therapies & key companies @ Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Clinical trials and Medication

Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Report Key Insights

1. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Patient Population

2. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Size and Trends

3. Key Cross Competition in the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

4. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Dynamics (Key Drivers and Barriers)

5. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Opportunities

6. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Therapeutic Approaches

7. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Pipeline Analysis

8. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Current Treatment Practices/Algorithm

9. Impact of Emerging Therapies on the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

Table of Contents

1. Key Insights

2. Executive Summary

3. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Competitive Intelligence Analysis

4. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance

5. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Disease Background and Overview

6. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Patient Journey

7. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Epidemiology and Patient Population

8. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

9. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Unmet Needs

10. Key Endpoints of Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Treatment

11. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Marketed Products

12. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Emerging Therapies

13. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Seven Major Market Analysis

14. Attribute Analysis

15. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Outlook (7 major markets)

16. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Access and Reimbursement Overview

17. KOL Views on the Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market

18. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Drivers

19. Peripheral T-cell Lymphoma Market Barriers

20. Appendix

21. DelveInsight Capabilities

22. Disclaimer

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Life Science market research and business consulting company recognized for its off-the-shelf syndicated market research reports and customized solutions to firms in the healthcare sector.