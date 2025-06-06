Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Texas, US Celebrates May 28 - Independence Day Of Azerbaijan (PHOTO)

2025-06-06 12:06:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 6. May 28 - Independence Day of Azerbaijan was celebrated in Houston, Texas, US, the Azerbaijani State Committee on Work with Diaspora told Trend .

The event, organized by the US-Azerbaijan Center of Integration (USACI) and supported by the diaspora committee, was attended by the Azerbaijani community, members of the local government, and representatives of other nations.

A documentary film reflecting the history and independence of Azerbaijan was shown at the event.

A congratulatory video of the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Azerbaijan to the US Khazar Ibrahim addressed to the Azerbaijani community was broadcast.

Commissioner of the Fort Bend County of Texas Andy Meyers announced the declaration of May 28 as Azerbaijan Independence Day in the county.

The mayor, who signed the declaration in this regard, presented the document to Azerbaijani living in Houston, head of the USACI Samir Novruzov.

In the second part of the event, Azerbaijani Sevinj Huseynova spoke on the topic "Independence-Power of the Mindset."

She emphasized the importance of educating the younger generation with free thinking in strengthening the mindset of independence.

