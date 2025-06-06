Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Ternopil Region Under Massive Russia's Attack, Multiple Hits Reported RMA


2025-06-06 12:05:55
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Faceboo by Head of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration (RMA) Viacheslav Nehoda.

“Ternopil region. Today, the enemy carried out the most massive air attack on our region. There are numerous hits. We have started extinguishing fires and assessing the destruction and other consequences,” the post reads.

“In the aftermath of the enemy's attack on Ternopil, there are hits on industrial facilities and infrastructure objects,” Ternopil Mayor Serhii Nadal reported on Telegram .

According to him, part of Ternopil is cut off electricity. Water pressure across the city has decreased due to power outages, and there may be a lack of water pressure on upper floors.

As reported by a Ukrinform correspondent, black smoke is visible in the sky over the city.

Read also: Zelensky: Strike s on Kherson administration had no military purpose

According to earlier reports, in the early hours of June 6, a series of explosions occurred in Ternopil during an air raid alert.

