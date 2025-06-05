Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sharjah Ruler Wishes UAE President, Vice Presidents On Eid Al Adha

Sharjah Ruler Wishes UAE President, Vice Presidents On Eid Al Adha


2025-06-05 11:21:01
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times)

Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has wished UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.

The Sharjah Ruler also sent Eid greetings to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Rulers of the other Emirates, leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and leaders of Arab and Islamic nations.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar wishes.

MENAFN05062025000049011007ID1109643979

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search