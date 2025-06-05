Sharjah Ruler Wishes UAE President, Vice Presidents On Eid Al Adha
Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has wished UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, on the occasion of Eid Al Adha.
The Sharjah Ruler also sent Eid greetings to Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Deputy Prime Minister of UAE, and Minister of Presidential Affairs, the Rulers of the other Emirates, leaders of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries, and leaders of Arab and Islamic nations.
Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, and Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, also sent similar wishes.
