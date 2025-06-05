UAE: How 'Multi-Country Itineraries' Are Driving Travel To Middle East

Travellers are now increasingly seeking 'multi-country itineraries' where they can experience both the region's rich traditions and its modern developments.

This trend is being observed in light of the newly released ATM Travel Trends Report 2025, compiled by Tourism Economics for Arabian Travel Market (ATM).

The report forecasts that tourism spending in the Middle East will reach nearly US$350 billion by 2030 - a 50 per cent increase from 2024 levels. Travel expenditure in the region is expected to exceed 2019 levels by 54 per cent this year alone, with an anticipated annual growth rate of over 7 per cent between 2025 and 2030.

The report underlined several key trends reshaping the sector: the surge in business and luxury travel, the boom in regional sports tourism, and a marked shift toward premium, experience-based travel.

Curated experiences

“Travellers are prioritising unique, curated experiences - be it luxury stays, cultural immersions, or adventure activities - over traditional itineraries, and we're tailoring our packages to meet this growing preference,” said Raheesh Babu, COO of Musafir.

The UAE remains a standout destination, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi leading in luxury, entertainment, and family experiences. Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah are gaining popularity for their nature-driven and wellness getaways.

In Saudi Arabia, cities like Riyadh, Jeddah, and AlUla are attracting premium and business travelers through a mix of modern hospitality and heritage tourism, while Oman's Muscat and Salalah and Qatar's Doha are also seeing strong demand thanks to scenic beauty, luxury infrastructure, and cultural offerings.

“Dubai remains a top choice, particularly for its blend of urban luxury, family attractions, and beach resorts,” said Shilpa Mahtani, Co-founder and Managing Director of bnbme holiday homes by Hoteliers.

“Abu Dhabi is gaining traction among culture-focused travelers due to Louvre Abu Dhabi, Qasr Al Watan, and eco-resorts on Saadiyat Island. Saudi Arabia is on the rise and we are seeing that as a huge growing tourism market. Projects like AlUla, NEOM, and the Red Sea Project are attracting adventurous and heritage-driven travelers.”

Mahtani noted that Vision 2030 is reshaping interest across the region.

“We now include accommodation in Saudi destinations like Riyadh, which entails our concierge services and travel planning. The UAE's diversification push means more unique offerings in places like Hatta, Ras Al Khaimah, and Fujairah, which we recommend for outdoor and heritage-rich escapes. We are advising clients to explore multi-country itineraries that showcase both traditional and futuristic aspects of the Middle East.”

Expanding air connectivity

Air connectivity is also set to expand dramatically. The region's four largest carriers - Emirates, Etihad Airways, Qatar Airways, and Saudia - have collectively ordered nearly 780 aircraft from Boeing and Airbus , underscoring the Middle East's ambition to become a global aviation hub.

“Regional travel trends are strongly shaping offerings. We're actively promoting emerging destinations such as AlUla, Red Sea, Aseer, Riyadh, Doha and Salalah, and curating packages that align with cultural, adventure, and heritage tourism,” added Babu.

“These national strategies are expanding demand beyond traditional hubs, and we're adapting our recommendations to match traveler interest,” he added.

As per the report, inbound tourism to the Middle East is projected to grow 13 per cent annually through 2030, while outbound business travel is expected to rise by 9 per cent per year. European countries account for half of all leisure travel to the region, with India and the UK leading as top inbound markets, followed by China, which is expected to see a 130 per cent surge in leisure spending by 2030. Additionally, tourism nights from Asia Pacific and African visitors are expected to more than double.

“Travellers drawn to the Middle East tend to spend more on travel overall, nearly 60 per cent habitually spending on luxury experiences while travelling, compared to under 40 per cent among travellers who favour other destinations,” said Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market.

With 85 per cent of the region's tourism growth driven by international visitors, demand for high-end ground transport is also climbing. The chauffeur-driven transport sector anticipates a 25–30 per cent rise in airport transfer bookings, especially during holiday and festive seasons.

“We're witnessing a sharp surge in bookings for in-bound airport transfers and intercity travels,” said Soham Shah, Founder and CEO of SelfDrive Mobility.

“Travellers are increasingly opting for premium, professionally managed transport that offers comfort, reliability, and a hassle-free experience across the Emirates.”