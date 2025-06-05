Silvercorp Metals Inc. (NYSE American: SVM) (TSX: SVM) Is 'One To Watch'



Fiscal 2025 marked record revenues of nearly $299 million, with silver production of 6.9 million ounces and 11% year-over-year growth in silver equivalent output.

The company maintains industry-leading margins with an all-in sustaining cost of $12.12 per ounce of silver over the last 12 months, reinforcing its position as a low-cost producer.

The company maintains a strong balance sheet with over $369 million in cash and a strategic equity portfolio, ensuring financial flexibility for future growth.

The company launched construction of its fully funded El Domo copper-gold mine in 2025, with production expected by the end of 2026.

Silvercorp has published an updated mineral resource estimate for the Condor Project and expects to issue a revised PEA by year-end 2025. Silvercorp is committed to strong environmental and social governance practices, holding an MSCI ESG rating of“A” and prioritizing local employment and procurement.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSE American: SVM) (TSX: SVM) is a Canadian mining company producing silver, gold, lead, and zinc, with a long history of profitability and growth. The company focuses on creating shareholder value by generating free cash flow from long-life mines, expanding through organic growth opportunities in China and Ecuador, and pursuing strategic mergers and acquisitions. Silvercorp has built a reputation as a low-cost producer with a commitment to responsible mining practices.

With over 18 years of operating experience, Silvercorp has developed a diversified portfolio of mining assets and investments in China, Ecuador, and Bolivia. The company leverages its expertise in exploration and operational efficiency to enhance the value of its projects while maintaining a strong balance...

