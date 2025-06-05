THE BIGGEST NIGHT OF THE AMERICAN FRAGRANCE INDUSTRY, THE 2025 FRAGRANCE FOUNDATION AWARDS, TAKES CENTER STAGE AT LINCOLN CENTER

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "This is the fragrance industry's biggest night. It's the one night when the fragrance community from the big, bold names to the independent creators come together to celebrate the creativity and craftsmanship of our industry, and the remarkable achievements of the people behind the scents" remarked Linda G. Levy, president of The Fragrance Foundation. "What a celebration it was from tonight's winners who took home their coveted trophies to our illustrious honorees who have made such an indelible mark on the American fragrance industry."

Levy added, "Honoring an American legend such as Ralph Lauren as the Hall of Fame Honoree for his incredible legacy is one of the most memorable moments in TFF USA Awards history. The emotional and creative highs of the evening were heightened to new levels through Daniela Andrier's mastery of perfumery and storytelling that earned her the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer honor. Presenting these Awards to such esteemed icons of business and prolific perfumers at Lincoln Center only elevates fragrance to the art form that it is as it celebrates the creative artistry and sheer emotion behind them."

A hallmark of the evening was the signature scent that was created exclusively for the event by Daniela Andrier as a special celebration of the Lifetime Achievement Perfumer. Named Lincoln in June as a fragrant nod to the event and spectacular setting, the fragrance filled the lobby air of the majestic theater with notes of florals as guests arrived. There was exuberance in the air amidst the ambient scent as the fragrance industry mixed and mingled in anticipation of the grand awards ceremony that culminated with the ultimate accolades saluting the very best in fragrances, as well as icons of the industry who have redefined American fragrance.

Daniela Andrier, Master Perfumer at Givaudan, expressed her gratitude, stating "In my work I find inspiration in the unexpected combination of colours and blending the rare with the ordinary. It is essential to avoid clichés and resist the unnecessary urge to be modern. True depth comes from humility-understanding where we come from, appreciating tradition, and recognizing the significance of culture in our craft. I am deeply passionate about crafting fragrances, and receiving this prestigious recognition from The Fragrance Foundation USA holds significant meaning for me as a perfumer."

David Lauren , Chief Branding and Innovation Officer of the Ralph Lauren Corporation, accepted the Hall of Fame Honor on behalf of Mr. Lauren. Presenters included Actress, Producer and Advocate Laverne Cox , Fashion Designer Vera Wang , Fashion Innovator Dapper Dan , Allure and Self magazines Editor-in-Chief Jessica Cruel , and iconic brand ambassador Carolyn Murphy and model and actor Tyson Beckford, brand founders Erica Anderson and Ingrid Nilsen of The New Savant, and Jackie Aina of FORVR Mood. Celebrating fragrance at its core was this year's artistic collaboration with cinematographer Louie Schwartzberg that magnified the essence of ingredients from florals to citrus through AI. This year's Awards was another exciting edition that celebrated the artistry of perfumes and the artists that create them.

The Winners for the 2025 Fragrance Foundation Awards are:

Fragrance of the Year – Women's Luxury

Kilian Paris Sunkissed Goddess , Estée Lauder Companies; Givaudan,

perfumer Calice Becker

Fragrance of the Year – Women's Prestige

KAYALI Vanilla Candy Rock Sugar | 42 , KAYALI; dsm-firmenich,

perfumer Gabriela Chelariu

Fragrance of the Year – Men's Luxury

Tom Ford Bois Pacifique , Estée Lauder Companies; Givaudan,

perfumers Rodrigo Flores-Roux & Adriana Medina

Fragrance of the Year – Men's Prestige

Ralph Lauren Polo 67 , L'Oréal; dsm-firmenich, perfumer Marie Salamagne

Fragrance Hall of Fame

Rabanne 1 Million Eau De Toilette , Puig; Givaudan, perfumers Michel Girard, Olivier Pescheux, Christophe Raynaud

Fragrance of the Year - Universal Prestige

Maison Margiela Replica Afternoon Delight , L'Oréal; IFF, perfumer Carlos Benaïm

Fragrance of the Year - Universal Luxury

Byredo Desert Dawn , Puig; Robertet, perfumer Jérôme Epinette

Fragrance of the Year - Ultra-luxury - Women's, Men's, Universal

Tom Ford Black Lacquer ; Estée Lauder Companies; Givaudan,

perfumer Guillaume Flavigny

Fragrance of the Year - Popular - Women's, Men's, Universal

"AFTER SUN" , Vacation®; Givaudan, perfumer Rodrigo Flores-Roux

Media Campaign of the Year - Women's, Men's Universal

Lancôme La vie est belle L'Elixir, L'Oréal

Candle & Home Collection of the Year

Sunlit Yuzu & Neroli Wellness Collection , Nest New York; Givaudan, perfumers Christine Hassan & Linda Song

Consumer Choice - Prestige - Women's, Men's & Universal

Burberry Her Intense , Coty; Takasago, perfumer Aurelien Guichard

Consumer Choice - Popular - Women's, Men's & Universal

Platinum , Bath & Body Works; IFF, perfumers Natasha Côté, Patty Hidalgo,

Laurent Le Guernec

Perfume Extraordinaire of the Year

Balmain Beauty Ébène , Estée Lauder Companies; Symrise, perfumer Maurice Roucel

Five Category Winners Previously Announced on April 8, 2025 in New York City

Fragrance Editorial of the Year - Print/Digital

Justin Fenner, Robb Report; The Man with The Golden Nose

Innovative Fragrance: Product of the Year

D.S.& Durga Murder Mystery Set; D.S.& Durga; dsm-firmenich, David & Kavi Moltz

Packaging of the Year: Prestige/Popular

Marc Jacobs Daisy Wild; Coty; Marc Jacobs

Packaging of the Year: Ultra-Luxury/Luxury

Diptyque Fleur De Peau Holiday Edition;

Diptyque in collaboration with Lucy Sparrow

Indie Fragrance of the Year

Délices des Bois; Veronique Gabai; dsm-firmenich; Perfumer: Amandine Clerc-Marie

About The Fragrance Foundation

The Fragrance Foundation (TFF) is the industry's preeminent organization that celebrates the creativity of the people and products that bring captivating scents to life. With its mission to inspire the world to discover the passion and artistry of fragrance, TFF sets standards of excellence for the industry and embraces inclusivity and representation of the American marketplace. As the premier resource for fragrance, TFF informs and inspires through education and events. A not for profit association, the Foundation unites 140+ of the nation's leading brands, fragrance houses, and retailers as its members, expanding its roster to include independent brands. Founded in 1949, TFF remains steadfast in its commitment to growing the community of fragrance enthusiasts. For more information, please visit or our social channels including @FragranceFoundation on IG and @TheFragranceFoundation on Facebook and YouTube.

ABOUT RALPH LAUREN CORPORATION

Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL ) is a global leader in the design, marketing and distribution of luxury lifestyle products in five categories: apparel, footwear & accessories, home, fragrances and hospitality. For more than 50 years, Ralph Lauren has sought to inspire the dream of a better life through authenticity and timeless style. Its reputation and distinctive image have been developed across a wide range of products, brands, distribution channels and international markets. The Company's brand names - which include Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children and Chaps, among others - constitute one of the world's most widely recognized families of consumer brands. For more information, visit .

About Daniela Andrier

Vice President, Fragrance & Beauty Fine Fragrances | Givaudan

Daniela Andrier has managed to maintain the wonder that smells have always brought her. Her range of fragrances, notably including orange blossom, iris, lentisk or galbanum, comes from a childhood spent in an immense garden and a Super 8 screen. Today, by combining the raw materials, she seeks to share with everyone "that joy of living that perfume celebrates in particular". She brings to life creations full of grace and delicacy, with a sophisticated design behind an apparent simplicity "achieving a just harmony on the edge, with so many facets that represent a world of 'possibles'.

