Charting A New Course: Photonpay Holds Strategic Dialogue With J.P. Morgan

MENAFN - GetNews) PhotonPay , an innovative digital financial infrastructure provider, recently held a high-level strategic dialogue with J.P. Morgan.

The meeting brought together Lewison Chen, Founder and CEO of PhotonPay, Jason Clinton, Managing Director and Global Head of Non-Bank Financial Institutions Payments, and Naveen Mallela, Global Co-Head of Kinexys by J.P. Morgan, alongside senior executives from both parties.







Seated from left to right: Naveen Mallela, Global Co-Head of Kinexys, J.P. Morgan; Jason Clinton, Managing Director and Global Head of Non-Bank Financial Institutions Payments, J.P. Morgan; and Lewison Chen, Founder and CEO, PhotonPay - joined by senior executives from both parties.

Against the backdrop of an increasingly complex global trade environment-marked by evolving tariff regimes and rising regulatory demands-businesses are under growing pressure to streamline operations, reduce costs, and strengthen risk management to drive long-term, sustainable growth.

In response, PhotonPay continues to advance its technology stack and expand its product offerings, enabling greater agility and resilience for enterprises operating across borders. The company now delivers localized payment capabilities across 87 countries and regions, while its global network spans over 230 markets, facilitating seamless transactions in more than 60 currencies.

Leveraging deep fintech expertise, PhotonPay recently launched an AI-powered universal model-matching framework, a proprietary innovation that enhances fund flow visibility, accelerates clearing and settlement, and significantly improves the precision of its risk control engine.

“Market opportunity sparks disruption, but sustained demand is what drives enduring innovation,” said Lewison Chen.

Over the past decade, PhotonPay has remained committed to customer-driven product innovation, with milestone offerings such as the PhotonPay Card and Matrix(an embedded finance platform), both of which contribute to a flexible, scenario-based ecosystem tailored for diverse business needs.

“This strategic dialogue with J.P. Morgan offered valuable insights that will help us further evolve our global payment ecosystem,” Chen added.“We look forward to forging a long-term partnership focused on building forward-looking financial solutions.”

PhotonPay adheres to stringent global regulatory standards and has established a localized support network across major economic regions. Through its robust digital financial infrastructure, the company provides end-to-end support for enterprise clients-from enabling cross-border trade to facilitating deep operational integration in local markets-empowering them to scale globally with confidence.

Looking ahead, PhotonPay aims to deepen its strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions to help reduce friction in international commerce. By building more open, scalable, and adaptable financial solutions, the company remains committed to helping businesses navigate the challenges of today's volatile markets with increased stability, resilience, and efficiency.

About PhotonPay

Founded in 2015, PhotonPay is a digital financial infrastructure provider offering global payment solutions to businesses. Our innovative core products include Global Accounts , Card Issuing , Online Payments , Payouts , FX Management and Embedded Finance. PhotonPay has become a Mastercard issuer in Hong Kong and the fintech card issuer in the Greater China region of Discover® Network.

With a strong compliance culture and technological innovation capabilities, PhotonPay is building a digital payment network to take the friction out of global payments and enhance operational efficiency for businesses operating on a global scale.

Headquartered in Hong Kong and providing localized services through nine international offices, PhotonPay partners with a network of top-tier banks and global financial institutions and serves more than 200,000 customers globally.

Disclaimer: This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements describe expectations, plans, outcomes, or strategies for the future (including product offerings, regulatory plans, and business plans) and are subject to change without prior notice. Please be advised that such statements are influenced by various uncertainties, which may result in future circumstances, events, or outcomes differing from those predicted in the forward-looking statements.