In Presence Of Crown Prince, National Football Team Makes Historic Achievement, Qualifies For World Cup

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 6 (Petra)-- After defeating their Omani opponent 3-0 on Thursday, the Jordanian national football team made history by earning a spot in the 2026 World Cup. His Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II attended the game in Muscat's Qaboos International Stadium.Her Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein, His Highness Prince Hashem bin Abdullah II, Her Highness Princess Iman bint Abdullah II, Her Highness Princess Salma bint Abdullah II, His Highness Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, and President of the Jordan Football Association and President of the West Asian Football Federation.Following victories over Oman and its sister team, Iraq, in a match against South Korea, the national team qualified for the World Cup.In the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time, Ali Alwan opened the scoring with a penalty kick, giving the team a hat-trick. Then, in the 51st and 63rd minutes, he added the second and third goals.In the ninth and penultimate round of the 2026 World Cup qualifying round, the national team qualified for the tournament.Yazeed Abu Laila, Yazan Al-Arab, Abdullah Naseeb, Ahmed Assaf, Mohammed Abu Al-Nadi, Ibrahim Saada, Amer Abu Jamous, Muhannad Abu Taha, Yazan Naimat, Musa Al-Taamari, and Ali Alwan were among the players who started for the national team against Oman.In the tenth and last round of the World Cup qualifying round, the national team will play their Iraqi counterpart in Amman International Stadium next Tuesday at 9:15 PM.