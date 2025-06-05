Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Zamalek SC Wins 29Th Egypt Cup Trophy


2025-06-05 07:05:06
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 5 (KUNA) -- Zamalek SC football squad were crowned champions of the Egypt Cup (2024-2025) after defeating Pyramids FC on Thursday evening.
As the main time ended in 1-1 draw, the marathon game, held at Cairo International Stadium, went into penalty shootouts where Zamalek secured 8-7 victory. (end)
hss


MENAFN05062025000071011013ID1109643357

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search