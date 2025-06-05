403
Zamalek SC Wins 29Th Egypt Cup Trophy
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, June 5 (KUNA) -- Zamalek SC football squad were crowned champions of the Egypt Cup (2024-2025) after defeating Pyramids FC on Thursday evening.
As the main time ended in 1-1 draw, the marathon game, held at Cairo International Stadium, went into penalty shootouts where Zamalek secured 8-7 victory. (end)
