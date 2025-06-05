Huntington Bancshares Incorporated To Present At The Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 8:15 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss business trends, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information

Interested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington's website ( ). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) is a $210 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 968 branches in 13 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Incorporated

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED