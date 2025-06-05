Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated To Present At The Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference


2025-06-05 06:15:44
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) will participate in the Morgan Stanley US Financials Conference on Wednesday, June 11, 2025. Zach Wasserman, chief financial officer, is scheduled to present to analysts and investors at 8:15 AM (Eastern Time). He will discuss business trends, financial performance, and strategic initiatives. The presentation will include forward-looking statements.

Webcast Information
 Interested investors may access the live audio webcast in the investor relations section of Huntington's website ( ). A replay of the webcast will be archived on the website.

About Huntington
 Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN ) is a $210 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle‐market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 968 branches in 13 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington for more information.

