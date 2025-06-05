Imagetrend Ensures Continuity Of EMS Data Reporting For Michigan Agencies

EAGAN, Minn., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has partnered with biospatial , now part of ImageTrend , to provide the state's EMS data repository, ensuring a seamless continuation of service for agencies across Michigan.

The statewide EMS data repository contract was awarded to biospatial in October 2024, and with ImageTrend's acquisition of biospatial in December, the continuity of EMS data collection and reporting remains unchanged for agencies using ImageTrend's ePCR solutions. This ensures that agencies across Michigan can continue to submit, store, and analyze patient care data efficiently, without disruption.

"With ImageTrend's recent acquisition of biospatial, our agencies have ePCR software options to meet the specific needs of the communities they serve," said Emily Bergquist, Division of EMS and Systems of Care at MDHHS.

Michigan EMS Data Submission Process

For Michigan EMS agencies utilizing ImageTrend's ePCR, no changes are required to continue using their ImageTrend software -the ImageTrend repository integration will remain fully intact. Current ImageTrend customers who want to continue using the software are requested to sign an order for continued service. Agencies using other ePCR platforms must follow the state's approved submission process to ensure compliance with reporting requirements.

As the holder of the Michigan EMS repository contract, ImageTrend ensures compliance with NEMSIS data processing standards, enabling agencies to seamlessly submit data while maintaining state and national compliance.

"Data-driven decision-making is critical in modern EMS operations," said Joe Grow, Chief Growth Officer at ImageTrend. "By ensuring continuity and maintaining the integrity of Michigan's EMS data collection system, we empower providers with the configurable tools they need to serve their communities."

Michigan EMS agencies with questions about state reporting requirements or system integration are encouraged to submit an inquiry with ImageTrend at .

About ImageTrend

ImageTrend transforms incident data into actionable intelligence, empowering frontline teams to effectively manage surging demands and resource constraints, driving impactful change in the communities it supports.

Founded in 1998, the company serves more than 3,000 customers, including 20,000 agencies across Fire, Emergency Medical Services, and Hospital segments. With its deep industry knowledge and advanced data analytics capabilities, the software provider helps its customers streamline operations, shape long-term strategies, and dramatically improve outcomes. Its comprehensive software solutions and dedicated team provide the confidence and intelligence first providers need to tackle today's challenges and prepare for tomorrow's uncertainties.

