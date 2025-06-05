TALON And Healthaxis Announce Strategic Partnership To Exceed Member Expectations

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. and TAMPA, Fla., June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TALON, the nation's leader in healthcare price transparency, and HealthAxis, a core administration platform provider, today announced a strategic partnership designed to deliver seamless Transparency in Coverage Rule (TiC) compliance for health plans and third-party administrators (TPAs).

Through this integration, the two companies will deliver an end-to-end solution combining TALON's market-leading price transparency engine and cost-comparison capabilities with HealthAxis' scalable core administration platform. This powerful combination allows payers and plan sponsors to exceed federal compliance standards while meeting the growing member-centric needs of plan participants.

"Not only does integrating directly with HealthAxis allow us to embed our cost-comparison tool seamlessly," said Mark Galvin, CEO of TALON. "It enables health plans and third-party administrators to go beyond box-checking compliance-it empowers them to lead in an era of accountable, ethical, consumer-driven healthcare."

Key Benefits of the Partnership Include:



End-to-End Integration: This provides real-time connectivity with the member's health plan design, out-of-pocket spending, rewards and incentives, and member-facing tools, creating a cohesive platform that empowers members to manage their healthcare needs.

Enhanced Care Navigation: A comprehensive suite of features designed for care navigators and customer service teams to assist members in accessing care, ensuring a superior experience, and faster resolution times. Guaranteed TiC Compliance: Members gain access to TALON's intuitive cost-comparison experience, powered by accurate, machine-readable file-derived pricing.

"At HealthAxis, we prioritize platform extensibility and meaningful innovation," said Nicholas Hutchins, Chief Growth Officer at HealthAxis. "By partnering with TALON, we're not just helping clients comply-we're helping them compete in a member-first landscape."

With the Transparency in Coverage Rule now in full effect, organizations face heightened scrutiny and fiduciary accountability. The TALON–HealthAxis partnership removes the complexity from compliance while unlocking a foundation for more innovative health plan design and engagement.

About TALON

TALON is a pioneering healthcare technology company transforming how people navigate and pay for care. By guaranteeing compliance, driving consumer engagement, and eliminating unnecessary spending, TALON helps payers and employers control costs while empowering members with choice and clarity. Learn more at .

About HealthAxis

HealthAxis is at the forefront of transforming healthcare delivery in the United States, blending state-of-the-art technological solutions with unmatched expertise. Our offerings include AxisCoreTM, which delivers advanced core administrative processing system (CAPS) technology, and AxisConnectTM, which encompasses a broad spectrum of services, including business process as a service (BPaaS), business process outsourcing (BPO), consulting, and staff augmentation. These solutions collectively empower payers, risk-bearing providers, and third-party administrators to optimize their operations, elevate efficiency, and enhance member engagement. Committed to addressing the critical challenges faced by payers, HealthAxis is dedicated to improving the experiences of members and providers, fostering positive outcomes, and contributing to the advancement of a healthier future. For more information, visit HealthAxis .

SOURCE TALON

