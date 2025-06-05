A Bold New Era For UCLA: Chancellor Julio Frenk Outlines Vision For A Connective, Impactful, And Exemplary University During Inauguration Address

LOS ANGELES, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In his inaugural address following his investiture today as UCLA's seventh chancellor, Dr. Julio Frenk delivered a sweeping vision for the university's future and a call to be connective, impactful, and exemplary.

Since taking the helm at UCLA in January, Frenk engaged in 38 sessions of a listening exercise that brought together nearly 6,000 students, faculty, staff, and alumni - as well as engaging with civic, business, and government leaders. "I attended each meeting with open ears, an open heart, and an eye toward the future we will build together," Frenk said.

"Our value is indivisible from our values," he remarked, laying the foundation for a collective vision rooted in public trust and community connection. Informed by the wide-ranging input, Frenk announced three defining aspirations to guide UCLA into its second century: to be a connective , impactful , and exemplary university.

A Connective University

In a time of division and disconnection, Frenk emphasized the crucial role of UCLA and other universities in bridging divides - across generations, disciplines, geographies, eras, identities and communities. He cited UCLA's response to the recent Los Angeles wildfires as a moment that enforced UCLA's identity as a "university of Los Angeles," not just in it.

Through new initiatives like UCLA Connects, he said, the university will enhance partnerships and rebuild trust internally.

An Impactful University

As the birthplace of the Internet, Frenk reaffirmed UCLA's commitment to translate knowledge into solutions. He highlighted major investments at the UCLA Research Park - including the California Institute for Immunology and Immunotherapy and the Quantum Innovation Hub - as emblematic of the university's growing role in innovation for the public good.

Looking ahead, Frenk introduced UCLA for Life, a bold initiative to put the university at the forefront of lifelong learning. Citing the need for an educational model that evolves with students' lives and careers, Frenk outlined a program integrating campus resources with UCLA Extension and the Teaching and Learning Center. By further growing its support for students beyond graduation, UCLA will invest even more in open, lifelong learning systems with ongoing access to courses and educational resources.

An Exemplary University

Frenk announced the launch of a new series of Campus Community Conversations, part of an effort to help UCLA model how academic institutions can protect dignity, celebrate individuality and remain steadfast in their mission. To lead in a divided world, Frenk shared, UCLA must embody the values it teaches: healing past rifts, recognizing our shared humanity and fostering respectful dialogue.

"We take our role as the nation's No. 1 public university seriously, and we stand at a pivotal moment - a time of great challenge but also extraordinary promise," Frenk said. "Today, nearly half of UCLA undergraduates attend tuition-free, we have more than 670,000 alumni, and we are committed to building a future where access to education and opportunities for continued learning don't end at graduation - they evolve with you, for life."

You can watch the full inauguration ceremony here . For a sweeping view of UCLA's 106-year history, click here.

SOURCE UCLA

