Please Leave, There Are Cameras - Tiktoker Sana Yousaf's Final Plea Before Being Shot

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In a deeply disturbing case that has shocked Pakistan, 17-year-old TikToker Sana Yousaf was murdered in her own home on June 2 in Islamabad's G-13 sector by a man who had been obsessively pursuing her for months.

The accused, Umar Hayat, also known as Kaka, had repeatedly tried to build a personal relationship with Sana. On May 29-her birthday-he traveled from Faisalabad to Islamabad with gifts, hoping to meet her.

Despite hours of attempts to convince her, Sana ultimately refused. He returned home in frustration but later reconciled with her through calls and messages.

Also Read: PDMA Issues Heatwave Alert Across KP from June 7 to 12

They agreed to meet again on June 2, but the same pattern repeated. Umar arrived in Islamabad at 5 AM, waited for hours, and kept calling. Sana delayed the meeting throughout the day and finally refused around 4:30 PM, citing her parents' presence at home.

Driven by anger and obsession, Umar made his way to her house. When a downstairs tenant left a door slightly open, he slipped inside and quietly climbed to the upper floor where Sana lived.

According to reports, only Sana and her aunt were home at the time.

Startled to find Umar in her room, Sana's final words were filled with fear and urgency:

“Why are you here? There are cameras. My family will come. Please leave.”

Trying to calm him down, she reportedly offered him water. But Umar, ignoring her pleas, pulled out a pistol and shot her twice in the chest. She later succumbed to her injuries.

This brutal act has reignited national outrage over online stalking, gender-based violence, and the lack of legal safeguards for young women - especially those in the public eye. Her final words now serve as a haunting cry for help that came too late.

As investigations continue, the demand for justice for Sana Yousaf grows louder - and so does the urgent call for laws that protect women from obsessive behavior and digital harassment before it turns fatal.