Azerbaijan Rolls Out New Small Businesses In Its Liberated Territories (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The Azerbaijani State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population continues active efforts to employ residents resettled in the liberated territories following the 'Great Return' program, a source in the ministry told Trend .

Within the framework of the self-employment program, 24 more residents were provided with equipment in Lachin city, Zabukh and Sus villages of the Lachin district, Shusha and Khojaly cities, Ballija village of the Khojaly district, Sarijali village of the Aghdam district, and Fuzuli and Jabrayil cities.

Leveraging the apparatus, micro-enterprises in the domain of flour product fabrication, a female aesthetic establishment, a male grooming salon, a textile workshop, a telecommunications repair outlet, a print service operation, mobile caffeine dispensaries, an automotive maintenance facility, and various other niche ventures were initiated.

A meeting was held with the residents, who were provided with equipment to create small businesses. The self-employment program participants expressed their gratitude to the head of state for the support and noted that they will strive to expand the small businesses they have established.