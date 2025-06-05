PFL LAUNCHES NEW FREE CONSUMER APP - EXCLUSIVE US HOME FOR PFL INTERNATIONAL LEAGUE LIVE FIGHTS

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Best-of-Class Partner ViewLift Powers PFL New Digital Home

NEW YORK, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Professional Fighters League today launched its all new direct-to-consumer (DTC) App, the free vehicle for Americans to watch all PFL International League events and fights live, including PFL Europe, PFL MENA, and PFL Africa. Globally, the new PFL App is a comprehensive home for PFL information, entertainment and engagement, including PFL fights and fighter information, advanced analytics, fan rewards and games, and behind-the-scenes content.

PFL Launches New Free Consumer App

For the first time, and exclusively only on the PFL App, U.S. fans can stream all PFL International League events live and free.

The next PFL International League fights (viewable in the US via the new app) are as follows:

PFL MENA - Friday, July 4 - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia - 12 pm EST

PFL Europe - Saturday, July 5 - Brussels, Belgium – 11 am EST

PFL Africa - Saturday, July 19 - Cape Town, Africa - 10:30 am EST

In addition to exclusive live content, the PFL App is loaded with features designed to elevate the fan experience:



PFL Fights Live - Watch Direct in PFL App

PFL Schedule - What, When, Where

PFL Fighters - All Fighters, All Details

PFL Fan Engagement - Test your MMA Knowledge PFL Insider Content - Go Behind the Scenes or Explore Full Archive

"We're putting the power directly in the hands of MMA fans," said PFL CEO Peter Murray . "For the first time ever, fans in the U.S. can watch PFL MENA, PFL Europe, PFL Africa, and PFL Pacific live and free, all in one place. The PFL App is a major investment in our global league strategy and in delivering a deeper, more connected and centralized experience for our fans."

"PFL has focused on its fans since its launch," noted Rick Allen , ViewLift's CEO. "We are proud to continue our 7-year alliance with the League, and deliver an entirely new experience for those fans: behind-the-scenes access, new ways to expand your fight knowledge and test yourself against others, and ... for the very first time ... direct US access to live international fights and recaps. Join us in the SmartCage!"

Fans can download the new PFL app in the Apple and Google Play stores now. The platform is also available via web and will roll out across OTT devices including Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV later this year.

ABOUT PROFESSIONAL FIGHTERS LEAGUE

Professional Fighters League (PFL) is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league world-wide. PFL is the only MMA organization with the "win and advance" format. PFL is broadcast and streamed to 190 countries with 20 leading media partners. PFL is backed by major blue-chip investors including SURJ, Ares, Knighthead, Luxor Capital, Waverley Capital, Elysian Park Ventures, 885 Capital, and numerous NBA, MLB, NHL, and MLS team owners. MMA is the growth sport business of this decade, with 650 million fans worldwide, the youngest audience demographic, and true global revenue streams.

About ViewLift

ViewLift is a technology company providing digital solutions for content owners, with particular expertise in live and on-demand video distribution. With proprietary cloud-based technology, ViewLift powers digital platforms for sports, media, and entertainment brands worldwide. Its services include content management, multi-platform distribution, real-time analytics, viewer engagement tools, and flexible monetization models (AVOD, SVOD, TVOD, and hybrid models). ViewLift enables content owners to maximize audience engagement and revenue through a seamless, scalable streaming experience. In addition to the PFL, ViewLift's sports clients include the National Hockey League, 14 US top professional sports teams; LIV Golf; five Regional Sports Networks; and the World Racing Group. The company's media clients include NBC; TEGNA; and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment's MOTV.

For more information about ViewLift, visit .

