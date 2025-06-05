403
Kuwait PM Calls Hajj Mission Chief To Check On Pilgrims
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, June 5 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Thursday called Undersecretary of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and Chief of the Kuwaiti Hajj Mission Dr. Bader Al-Mutairi.
During the contact, His Highness conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah to Kuwaiti pilgrims.
His Highness the Prime Minister also checked on the conditions of Kuwaiti pilgrims in Makkah and services offered to them from the Hajj mission, hailing the efforts of all concerned bodies to take care of pilgrims.
His Highness the Prime Minister also appreciated the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for its exceptional efforts and role in organizing the pilgrimage season and serving pilgrims. (end)
