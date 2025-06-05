Great Support At The PWO Group's Annual General Meeting 2025
Great support at the PWO Group's Annual General Meeting 2025
Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): "2024 was another record year for the PWO Group. We have initiated a lot in recent years and achieved even more. We are working very specifically on further forward-looking goals."
Oberkirch, June 5, 2025 – At the Annual General Meeting 2025, the successful development of the PWO Group was honored by the shareholders with great approval. All items on the agenda were adopted with large majorities. Around 66% of the company's share capital was represented.
In his speech, CEO Carlo Lazzarini reported on another outstanding financial year for the PWO Group. Despite the recession, revenue in 2024 matched the previous year's record level, while EBIT before currency effects rose to the highest level in PWO's history.
In the 4 years since the realignment of the PWO Group began, the automotive industry has faced many challenges. At the same time, we have implemented far-reaching changes within our Group. Nevertheless, we have grown strongly and increased our EBIT. Last but not least, we were also able to significantly reduce our net debt, which means that our balance sheet is robust and our free cash flow is high.
The cornerstones of our development continue to be innovation-based, consistently high and profitable new business, careful internal management of profitability and cash flow and the determined exploitation of opportunities.
Our continued commitment to climate protection is also a key component of our strategy for the future. By 2023, we exceed the SBTi-validated 2030 targets for emission reductions from our own business activities and reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by more than half compared to the base year 2019.
We are now focusing on Net Zero and have defined the next major milestones: We want to switch completely to green electricity in the Group by 2028. We promise our customers the availability of CO2-free solutions from 2039, and we have set ourselves the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2045. The roadmap for achieving these milestones has been drawn up and the operational measures and necessary investments have been specifically planned.
The agenda of the 2025 Annual General Meeting included the presentation of the financial statements for the 2024 financial year as well as the resolutions on the appropriation of net profit, on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board, on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and of the consolidated financial statements and on the election of the auditor of the sustainability report. The resolution on the approval of the remuneration report and the amendment of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members also had to be passed. In addition, a resolution was passed to cancel the Authorized Capital 2020 and to create new Authorized Capital 2025.
The detailed voting results are available on the PWO website at .
PWO AG
Contact:
PWO AG
PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions
We are a global company in the mobility industry helping to shape the environmentally friendly mobility of the future through innovation and positioned to be entirely independent of combustion engines.
As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures at a global level, we offer our employees a rewarding environment in which to realize their personal potential. Transparent and responsible corporate governance is an essential part of who we are.
Our corporate strategy is summarized in the motto PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.
