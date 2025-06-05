EQS-News: PWO AG / Key word(s): AGM/EGM

Great support at the PWO Group's Annual General Meeting 2025

05.06.2025 / 15:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Great support at the PWO Group's Annual General Meeting 2025 Carlo Lazzarini (CEO): "2024 was another record year for the PWO Group. We have initiated a lot in recent years and achieved even more. We are working very specifically on further forward-looking goals."

Unchanged dividend of EUR 1.75 for the 2024 financial year

Confirmation of the forecast for 2025 Presentation of the 2045 climate protection strategy Oberkirch, June 5, 2025 – At the Annual General Meeting 2025, the successful development of the PWO Group was honored by the shareholders with great approval. All items on the agenda were adopted with large majorities. Around 66% of the company's share capital was represented. In his speech, CEO Carlo Lazzarini reported on another outstanding financial year for the PWO Group. Despite the recession, revenue in 2024 matched the previous year's record level, while EBIT before currency effects rose to the highest level in PWO's history. In the 4 years since the realignment of the PWO Group began, the automotive industry has faced many challenges. At the same time, we have implemented far-reaching changes within our Group. Nevertheless, we have grown strongly and increased our EBIT. Last but not least, we were also able to significantly reduce our net debt, which means that our balance sheet is robust and our free cash flow is high. The cornerstones of our development continue to be innovation-based, consistently high and profitable new business, careful internal management of profitability and cash flow and the determined exploitation of opportunities. Our continued commitment to climate protection is also a key component of our strategy for the future. By 2023, we exceed the SBTi-validated 2030 targets for emission reductions from our own business activities and reduced our greenhouse gas emissions by more than half compared to the base year 2019. We are now focusing on Net Zero and have defined the next major milestones: We want to switch completely to green electricity in the Group by 2028. We promise our customers the availability of CO2-free solutions from 2039, and we have set ourselves the goal of achieving net zero emissions by 2045. The roadmap for achieving these milestones has been drawn up and the operational measures and necessary investments have been specifically planned. The agenda of the 2025 Annual General Meeting included the presentation of the financial statements for the 2024 financial year as well as the resolutions on the appropriation of net profit, on the discharge of the members of the Executive Board and the members of the Supervisory Board, on the election of the auditor of the financial statements and of the consolidated financial statements and on the election of the auditor of the sustainability report. The resolution on the approval of the remuneration report and the amendment of the remuneration of the Supervisory Board members also had to be passed. In addition, a resolution was passed to cancel the Authorized Capital 2020 and to create new Authorized Capital 2025. The detailed voting results are available on the PWO website at . PWO AG

The Executive Board Contact:

Charlotte Frenzel

Corporate Communications & Investor Relations

T. +49 179 / 6904 237

M. ... PWO AG

Industriestrasse 8

77704 Oberkirch, Germany

pwo-group PWO Group: Pushing boundaries in lightweight metal solutions

2,000 product solutions | 3,500 employees | 10 locations | Over 100 years of experience We are a global company in the mobility industry helping to shape the environmentally friendly mobility of the future through innovation and positioned to be entirely independent of combustion engines.

Our expertise in climate-friendly lightweight construction makes us a technology leader, combining cost-effectiveness with sustainability. We engineer and manufacture sophisticated metal components and complex systems at the limits of what is technologically feasible. We meet the challenges of our times with innovative and sustainable concepts and an overriding aim to seize the opportunities they present. As a value-oriented employer with family-like structures at a global level, we offer our employees a rewarding environment in which to realize their personal potential. Transparent and responsible corporate governance is an essential part of who we are. Our corporate strategy is summarized in the motto PEOPLE. PLANET. PROGRESS.

05.06.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: PWO AG Industriestraße 8 77704 Oberkirch Germany Phone: +49 (0)7802 84-844 Fax: +49 (0)7802 84-789 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0006968001 WKN: 696800 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Stuttgart; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 2151584

End of News EQS News Service