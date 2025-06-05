Biomednewsbreaks CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) To Present Promising Glioblastoma Data At Brain Tumor Biotech Summit

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) CNS Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CNSP) announced that Chief Medical Officer Sandra Silberman, M.D., Ph.D., will present at the Brain Tumor Biotech Summit hosted by Lenox Hill Hospital's Department of Neurosurgery on June 5, 2025. Her presentation, titled“The Future and Promise of TPI 287,” will highlight CNS's brain-penetrating taxane candidate, which has shown efficacy in glioblastoma patients, including 3 complete and 9 partial responses in a Phase 1 trial. TPI 287, which has FDA Orphan Drug Designation for gliomas, pediatric neuroblastoma, and progressive supranuclear palsy, may offer a breakthrough in treating CNS tumors by effectively crossing the blood-brain barrier.

To view the full press release, visit

About CNS Pharmaceuticals Inc.

CNS Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of anti-cancer drug candidates for the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the brain and central nervous system. The company's lead drug candidate, Berubicin, is a novel anthracycline and the first anthracycline to appear to cross the blood-brain barrier. Berubicin is currently in development for the treatment of a number of serious brain and CNS oncology indications including glioblastoma multiforme (“GBM”), an aggressive and incurable form of brain cancer. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to CNSP are available in the company's newsroom at

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire (“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

BioMedWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

BioMedWire is powered by IBN