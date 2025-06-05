Greenenergybreaks - Foremost Clean Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) Secures Three-Year Exploration Permit For Murphy Lake South Uranium Project

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Foremost Clean Energy (NASDAQ: FMST) (CSE: FAT) has received a three-year exploration permit from the Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for its Murphy Lake South Property in the Athabasca Basin. Valid through Dec. 31, 2027, the permit allows for geochemical surveys, geophysics, and drilling of up to 30 holes. The company is preparing a fully funded summer drill program, targeting areas along the LaRocque Lake Conductive Corridor near the high-grade Hurricane Deposit. CEO Jason Barnard highlighted historical drilling results from Denison Mines (NYSE American: DNN) and geological similarities to Hurricane as promising indicators of discovery potential.

About Foremost Clean Energy Ltd.

Foremost Clean Energy, assuming the effectiveness of the transaction, will be an emerging North American uranium exploration company with interests in 10 prospective properties spanning over 330,000 acres in the prolific, uranium-rich Athabasca Basin. As global demand for decarbonization accelerates, the need for nuclear power is crucial. Foremost expects to be positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for uranium through discovery in a top jurisdiction with the objective to support the world's energy-transition goals. Alongside its exploration partner Denison, Foremost will be committed to a strategic and disciplined exploration strategy to identify resources by testing drill–ready targets with identified mineralization along strike of recent major discoveries. Foremost also maintains a secondary portfolio of significant lithium projects at different stages of development spanning over 50,000 acres across Manitoba and Quebec. For more information about the company, visit .

