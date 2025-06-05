Afghanistan To Play T20, ODI Series Against 4 Nations

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghanistan are scheduled to play bilateral T20 International (T20I) and One-Day International (ODI) series against Pakistan, Bangladesh, Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) later this year, an official announced on Thursday.

Syed Naseem Sadat, spokesman for the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB), said Afghanistan would play a three-match T20I series against Pakistan in Pakistan, as well as three ODIs and three T20Is against Bangladesh at home. In addition, the national side will face the UAE in a three-match ODI and a three-match T20I series to be held in the UAE.

He added the national squad would also tour Zimbabwe for a full-format series, comprising T20Is, ODIs and a Test match.

Sadat did not disclose the exact dates of these fixtures, nor did he specify which country Afghanistan would play first. However, he noted that the series will commence in late August and will be held regularly until the end of the year.

According to Sadat, the ACB has also initiated discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to organise matches for the Under-19 side. Talks are also underway with Bangladeshi officials to host bilateral matches for the Afghanistan A team hosted by Afghanistan.

