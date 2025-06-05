Earth Buddy Launches 'Chill The F Out!' Campaign To Help Dogs Cope With Summer Stress

The Sleep Support Hemp Extract from Earth Buddy is included in the giveaway and contains a 4:1 ratio of CBN to CBD.

From delicious hemp hearts to paw and skin balms, Earth Buddy offers a range of products designed to help pets feel calm and healthy.

As summer kicks off, Earth Buddy is helping pet parents prepare for a season that can be especially stressful for dogs.

LONGMONT, CO, UNITED STATES, June 5, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As summer kicks off, Earth Buddy is helping pet parents prepare for a season that can be especially stressful for dogs. With fireworks, thunderstorms, and loud outdoor gatherings on the horizon, the pet CBD company is launching a two-month campaign focused on supporting canine calmness and wellbeing through educational content, a collaborative giveaway, and insights from a real-world calming study conducted in 2022.

As part of the campaign, Earth Buddy is teaming up with other pet care brands for a summer giveaway, which is launching on June 9. The prize bundle includes over $200 worth of products designed to support calmness and nourishment for dogs during high-stress periods. Items include a large meal platter from Mine Pet Platter , a case of protein-rich wet dog food from Identity , Calming Chews for Dogs-Beef & Pumpkin from Earth Buddy, and Sleep Support Hemp Extract from Earth Buddy.

The two-month-long campaign, titled“Chill the F Out!”, centers around the experiences of“Buddy,” a fictional pup with a very real fear of fireworks. Starting June 10, Earth Buddy will release a three-part video series across its digital platforms, walking viewers through Buddy's experience during fireworks season, showcasing his introduction to CBD calming support from Earth Buddy . The series aims to resonate with dog parents who want to better understand and alleviate the stress their pets experience during seasonal triggers, such as July 4th celebrations.

In conjunction with the campaign, Earth Buddy will highlight the results from its 2022 Pet Calming Study, which tracked the behavioral effects of its calming products on dogs in real-world environments.

The heart of the“Chill the F Out!” campaign is all about helping dogs feel safe and relaxed during the summer months. Through multi-brand giveaways and educational videos, Earth Buddy is making it easier - and even a little fun - for pet parents to care for their pups.

To learn more about the“Chill the F Out!” campaign or to access campaign resources and product details, visit . Giveaway entry will be hosted through Earth Buddy's social media channels, where pet parents can participate by following entry instructions.

