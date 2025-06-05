Prosecco DOC Partners With The United States Bartenders' Guild For The Second National Prosecco Week Cocktail Competition

The Second Edition Brings Together Top 5 Bartenders to Las Vegas for First-Ever Live Competition

LAS VEGAS, June 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 8th edition of National Prosecco Week continues, Consorzio Tutela Prosecco DOC is thrilled to announce the results and success of the first LIVE National Prosecco Week Cocktail Competition, hosted in Las Vegas in collaboration with the United States Bartenders' Guild (USBG).

Bartenders across the US were invited to craft their most creative cocktail using America's favorite sparkling wine, Prosecco DOC.

After reviewing the many creative entries into the competition, USBG judges scored the following as the top 5 cocktails:



Lustro, by Kilo Filipushko of Brooklyn, NY

Sparkling Sonata in DOC, by Aakash Gala of Washington, DC

When the Spritz Hits the Fan, by Alex Taylor of Millville, DE

Sogno le Prugne, by Nicola Tolosa of Chicago, IL A Gift From Gaia, by Lauren Pellecchia of Loveland, OH

The top-5 voted bartenders were flown to Las Vegas, where they presented their signature Prosecco DOC cocktails at local cocktail bar Jammyland to an excited audience of media and trade professionals.

A panel of local judges evaluated the submissions, based on flavor, craftsmanship, and originality, ultimately selecting " A Gift From Gaia" by Lauren Pellecchia as the Overall Winner of the 2025 National Prosecco Week Cocktail Competition. Secondly, "Lustro" by Kilo Filipushko was determined the People's Choice Winner , based on a combination of votes from guests in attendance and votes from the Social Media Blitz, where bartenders were able to guide their followers to vote for them on the National Prosecco Week Website .

"We are proud to celebrate the second year of our partnership with the United States Bartenders' Guild through this dynamic and engaging cocktail competition," said Luca Giavi, Director of the Consorzio Tutela Prosecco DOC . "Welcoming the top five finalists to Las Vegas for the first-ever live edition allowed us to see how passionately American bartenders embrace Prosecco DOC. Their creativity continues to show that Prosecco DOC is not only the world's most popular sparkling wine, but also as a key ingredient behind the bar."

This year's live competition was a great success, and the event showed growth in participants and attendees from the 2024 virtual competition. The success of the event highlights Prosecco DOC's growth and continued popularity among trade and consumer audiences across America.

For more information on National Prosecco Week, including details on participating retailers and event schedules, please visit . National Prosecco Week will continue until June 8th.

About National Prosecco Week

National Prosecco Week is the premier U.S. celebration of Prosecco DOC, featuring nationwide e-commerce and retail promotions, a comprehensive digital media and marketing program, and dynamic media and influencer activations. The initiative aims to educate and excite American consumers and media about Prosecco DOC's versatility, quality, and rich heritage, reinforcing its position as the world's most popular sparkling wine.

About USBG

Founded in 1948, the United States Bartenders' Guild® ️ is the national, member-led not-for-profit association of bartenders and other hospitality professionals that unites and elevates the bar industry through education, community, and advocacy. Through its network, the USBG connects members with peer-to-peer learning, expert instruction, service projects, and skills-based competition, all while fostering a fun and healthy environment and reinforcing the importance of the 'third place' in neighborhoods across the country.

